Every generation has its gateway to Star Wars, its entry point where the world and the characters completely capture their imaginations and propel them into the galaxy far, far away. Now, with the new Disney+/Disney Junior series Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures, the younglings among us have a delightful story to officially call their own.

Following that classic Saturday morning cartoon format of two 12-minute stories per episode, Young Jedi Adventures follows a trio of Jedi younglings — Kai Brightstar (Jamaal Avery Jr.), Lys Solay (Juliet Donenfeld), and Nubs (Dee Bradley Baker) — as they live and train at the idyllic Jedi temple on the remote world of Tenoo. But training can take on many forms, meaning the group is often given leeway to head out on adventures or help the local community on Tenoo, sometimes in the company of Nash Durango (Emma Berman), a pilot who's about their age and is accompanied everywhere by her droid RJ-83 (Jonathan Lipow). Occasionally causing trouble for the group is prepubescent space pirate Taborr (Trey Murphy), who carries on the valiant tradition of Star Wars villains (though that might be too strong a word for Taborr) by sporting a dramatic mask and cape. Each of the characters is so distinct in their own way, it's easy to imagine children in the target demographic each picking a favorite and deciding they are that character, with the titular adventures proving to be equal parts fantastical and grounded enough to offer plenty of scope for the imagination.

Setting Young Jedi Adventures during the High Republic — a period that up until now has primarily existed on the page — gives the creators the freedom to explore the galaxy and the world of the Jedi through the eyes of its youngest and most keen. It's also a wise setting, given that the High Republic publishing initiative is home to some of the best Star Wars storytelling happening right now, and Young Jedi Adventures is a worthy addition to that ever-expanding canon. It captures all the fun of Star Wars, honing the story by focusing on the core cast, on their wants and ambitions, and the friendship that drives so much of what they do.

Unlike other Star Wars animated series, Young Jedi Adventures doesn't hinge on storytelling where lore and world-building combine with character motivations to propel them towards a pre-determined endpoint (the rise or fall of the Empire, the rise of the First Order, etc.). This, in addition to the series' character-focused approach, is its greatest strength. Setting the series so far apart from the rest of the timeline in terms of recognizable on-screen characters (except for wise Master Yoda, of course) removes the expectation that a better-known character like a certain Skywalker will show up and pull focus away from the cast of kids.

The time period also means that the Jedi are widespread and commonplace. Rather than putting them in war situations, or in a story where there is only a handful of Jedi, Young Jedi Adventures can lean more into the slice-of-life side of it all. A local festival experiences a mishap, parts for a vehicle must be tracked down, an attempt to cheat and bypass schoolwork has hilarious consequences. These are all the sorts of lower-stakes stories that Young Jedi Adventures puts their characters through, which results in a relatable story for the younger audience watching, and the perfect bite-size Star Wars shenanigans for older audiences who might decide to check it out.

Young Jedi Adventures never forgets its young target demographic in an attempt to build a larger world or story. For a young audience who is probably not all that interested in tracking names, dates, and places, a small cast of characters just a touch older than they are is the story. The temple and the training, and Nash's ship The Crimson Firehawk are enough to hook them, keep them invested, and ensure that a whole new generation has a unique Star Wars adventure to pull them in and make them lifelong fans.

Anyone who ever picked up an empty wrapping paper roll or long stick — or plastic lightsaber that "ignited" with the flick of a wrist if you were lucky — will remember that sometimes the fun and joy in Star Wars is pretending that you too are part of the adventure, something that Young Jedi Adventures makes easy for its target audience. In remembering this all-too-essential part of the galaxy far, far away, the creatives behind the series have put out something really special: a worthy and delightful first entry point into Star Wars.

Rating: A

Young Jedi Adventures premieres on May 4 on Disney+ and Disney Jr.