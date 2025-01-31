The second season of Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures is about to come return. To celebrate the return of characters such as Kai Brightstar (Jecobi Swain) and Nash Durango (Emma Berman), Lucasfilm has released new images from the upcoming episodes of the series. The images show the characters audiences have come to know and love through Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures in stories that will feature elements from other corners of the galaxy far, far away. The second season of the show premiered during the second half of last year, but it's time for this young heroes to return to the screen.

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures follows Kai and his friends as they realize what it takes to become a capable Jedi. Not only is this team present in their own television series, but Lucasfilm also releases shorts based on these characters while they work on the development of future full-length episodes. The voice cast of Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures also includes Piotr Michael as Yoda, the legendary Jedi Master who shaped the history of the galaxy with his teachings. Since the animated show takes place in a distant time from the Star Wars galaxy, the Yoda seen in the series is much younger compared to the alien viewers are used to.

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures takes place during the High Republic era of the galaxy far, far away. Hundreds of years before the story of Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) began in Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace, the Jedi Order was in its prime. The time period allows Young Jedi Adventures to introduce new characters and concepts that have never been seen in the franchise before outside select novels and comic books. Kai and his friends still have much to learn when it comes to mastering the Force in this story aimed at the youngest members of the audience.

The Return of a 'Star Wars' Legend