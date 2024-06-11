The Big Picture Season 2 of Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures is set to premiere on August 14 on Disney+ and Disney Jr.

The series takes place during the High Republic era, offering young audiences a new entry point into the Star Wars world.

Young Jedi Adventures provides a light-hearted introduction to the Jedi Order for younger fans.

Disney's efforts to bring Star Wars to all age groups continues in Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures. Younger audiences can delight in the news that the animated series has confirmed a release date for Season 2. The first season debuted in 2023 with 25 episodes, following a core group of younglings who traverse the galaxy with seemingly little supervision. The new season is slated to premiere on Wednesday, August 14, airing on Disney+ and Disney Jr. Disney provided the following synopsis for the upcoming season: “In the new season, Kai Brightstar, Lys Solay and Nubs are ready for more adventures! Dressed in their new mission gear, the young heroes will embark on even bigger missions across the galaxy as they continue their Jedi training.”

Along with the new Disney+ venture, The Acolyte, Young Jedi Adventures is the only other series thus far that set its characters during the High Republic era. This time during the history of the Jedi takes place before the Skywalker saga and the infiltration of the Sith into Jedi politics. Writer Katie Kaniewski spoke to Collider's Arezou Amin about the opportunity of setting the series during that time.

“I mean it’s nice because The High Republic is new to everyone, I guess, so everybody gets to jump in and have fun at the same time. But bringing it to a new generation has been fun, especially because it’s kind of the DNA of this show, it’s an entry point for young audiences. And so, especially with this being a time of expansion and exploration and peak Jedi, it feels so appropriate for a younger audience.”

'Young Jedi Adventures' Avoids the Complexities of the Jedi Order

Star Wars has a reputation for silly and campy content in the original saga films, but the underlying tension is quite complex. As much as the Jedi before the fall of the Republic may like to think they are a force for good, they are highly complicit in the rise of Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid). They have become bureaucrats whose infighting and prejudices leave the door wide open for the Emperor to manipulate events and Anakin (Hayden Christensen) falling right into his hands.

Young children are perhaps not quite ready for such complex themes, or even the world of Dave Filoni in The Clone Wars or Rebels quite yet. The demographic for Young Jedi Adventures deserves some easy watching before easing into the reality of Star Wars which often mirrors American politics. Young Jedi Adventures will head into its second season under the leadership of Michael Olson, premiering on Disney+ on August 14.

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures 9 10 Kai, Lys and Nubs are apprentices sent by Master Yoda to train at the Jedi temple on the planet Tenoo under the tutelage of Master Zia. Together, they embark on adventures aboard the ship piloted by the skilled Nash and her droid RJ-83. Creator Elliot M. Bour, Anthony Bell, Shellie Kvilvang, Casey Lowe Cast Dee Bradley Baker , Juliet Donenfeld , Emma Berman , Jonathan Lipow Main Genre Animation

