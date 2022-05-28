Star Wars Celebration has had something for just about every Star Wars fan out there, from new games and projects in the franchise and a few announcements outside the realm of Jedi and Sith. Now, Friday's event unveiled a brand new animated series specifically tailored to the Younglings, titled Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures. Set to debut in 2023 on Disney+ and Disney Jr., the series is a franchise first, bringing new stories dedicated entirely to preschool and early grade school kids.

With The Acolyte taking viewers through the High Republic era, Young Jedi Adventures will bring the kids back to the early ages of the Star Wars lore as well. The animated series centered on a group of Younglings as they learn the ways of the Jedi in order to become Jedi Knights. A description from the Star Wars Twitter reads that they'll learn not just how to control the force, but how to stay on the light side of it through compassion, self-discipline, teamwork, patience, and friendship — values just as important for us as they are for the Jedi. To train and ingrain those core values, the group will go on adventures throughout the Outer Rim, saving people along the way and molding themselves into exemplary Jedi.

Lucasfilm's Senior Vice President of Franchise Content and Strategy James Waugh described the show as a perfect entrance to the series for those not quite old enough for the films and television series. The High Republic seemed like a natural fit for such a show, given that the Empire hadn't taken hold and the Jedi enjoyed an era of relative peace. "It's a time of aspirational adventure with the Jedi at their height, and we couldn't think of a better era to tell a whole new Star Wars show for young kids aspiring to take their kind of first steps on their path to becoming a Jedi," Waugh said on stage.

Image via Disney/Lucasfilm

During the panel at the Star Wars Celebration, it was also unveiled that the series will heavily feature the franchise favorite Yoda. Executive producer and showrunner Michael Olson detailed the series and Yoda's role as a mentor within it:

This show centers on a group of Younglings who, their entire life, they've grown up in the Jedi temple on Coruscant. And Master Yoda realizes that it's time for them to get some real life experience out in the field, putting their Jedi lessons into practice. So he sends them into different outpost temples in the Outer Rim, and together, they go on adventures saving the day and helping other people.

Aside from Olson, Elliot Bour serves as supervising director with Lamont Magee on as consulting producer. Everything else about the series is being kept close to the vest at the moment, but Waugh promised it'll be just as full of all the fun parts of Star Wars, like lightsabers, force powers, starships, and more, as it is life lessons.

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures releases on Disney+ and Disney Junior in 2023. Check out the announcement tweet below.

