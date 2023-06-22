Back in May, fans of Star Wars: The High Republic got a huge treat when the massively popular publishing initiative at last crossed over onto the small screen with the release of the animated series Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures. Set a couple of centuries before the Skywalker Saga, Young Jedi Adventures has become beloved by both younglings and younglings at heart, and now Collider is excited to exclusively reveal a new line of toys coming soon, presented by none other than Nubs himself Dee Bradley Baker.

Of the three Jedi younglings who lead the series — Kai Brightstar (Jamaal Avery Jr.), Lys Solay (Juliet Donenfeld), and Nubs — the fuzzy blue Pooba has become the most instantly recognizable. What can we say, we all love a cute critter! That enthusiasm carries over to Baker, who in the newly released video cannot help but lapse into Nubs' adorable excited chitters as he debuts the new toys hitting shelves this summer.

The New Young Jedi Adventures Toy Line

The new collection features all kinds of goodies for the would-be Jedi younglings, including a plush Master Yoda, and of course Fuzzy Force Nubs — a cuddly version of the fan-favorite character. For those looking to get a jump on their Jedi training, Hasbro is also releasing a line of "training sabers," activated with just a flick of the wrist, and inspired by Kai, Lys, and Nubs' saber designs. With Star Wars and LEGO feeling practically synonymous, it's no surprise that there is also a Tenoo temple set, featuring Kai, Lys, Master Yoda — and of course a carton of blue milk so Jedi younglings can grow up strong.

Image via Disney+

What Is The High Republic?

Launched in 2021, Star Wars: The High Republic is a publishing initiative set in the golden age of the Jedi, some 250 years prior to the events of The Phantom Menace. The initiative has spawned books and comics for readers of all ages, and recently crossed into visual mediums as well, featuring prominently in the video game Jedi Survivor, and of course being the setting for Young Jedi Adventures, and the upcoming live-action series The Acolyte.

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures launched on Disney+ and Disney Junior earlier this year, bringing the High Republic era to its youngest demographic yet, and giving them their own unique entry point into the galaxy far, far away. The series follows Kai, Lys, and Nubs training at the Jedi temple on the remote idyllic world of Tenoo with their Master Zia (Nasim Pedrad). While there they befriend young pilot Nash Durango (Emma Berman), and run afoul of the (very) young space pirate Taborr (Trey Murphy), who lives to cause chaos.

Young Jedi Adventures is streaming now on Disney+. Check out the full video of Baker unboxing the collection below: