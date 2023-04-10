Lucasfilm has just dropped the first look at the upcoming animated series, Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures. The series, aimed at children, will premiere on Disney+ and Disney Junior on May 4, 2023. The series will follow a gaggle of Jedi younglings as they attempt to learn the ways of the Force, forage out into the galaxy, help those among the universe in need of assistance, and learn the skills needed to become a Jedi Master one day.

The trailer introduces us to the main characters, Kai, Lys, Nubs, Nash and RJ-83, and features the Younglings learning from Master Yoda, whose voiceover permeates the trailer, as well as putting out important messages like sticking together when in need, and helping those who are struggling. And some colorful shenanigans as well, of course!

The series is set during the High Republic era in the Star Wars canon, approximately 50 years before the events of The Phantom Menace - helpfully meaning we don't need to imagine a series finale that involves the words "Order 66" to end it on a dark note. Three four-minute shorts were released a couple of weeks ago on YouTube, featuring the characters working with Master Yoda as they attempted to solve problems they ran into on the planet Tenoo.

Image via Disney+

When the series was announced, James Waugh, the executive producer of the series as well as senior vice president, Franchise Content & Strategy at Lucasfilm, said of the show:

“Star Wars transcends generations; fans of all ages deeply connect with its imaginative worlds, mythic stories, and unique characters. When developing Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures, the first Star Wars series created for preschoolers, the creative team never stopped thinking about how this show may be a youngling’s first step into a larger world, and their first time experiencing the limitless potential of the Star Wars galaxy. The show’s characters, tone, and the life lessons woven throughout each episode were written just for them, and our talented team was committed to honoring the cinematic legacy while staying true to the expectations of parents for the youngest of audiences.”

Who Appears in Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures?

The full cast includes Jamaal Avery, Jr. as Kai Brightstar, Juliet Donenfeld as Lys Solay, Dee Bradley Baker as Nubs, Emma Berman as Nash Durango, Jonathan Lipow as RJ-83, and Piotr Michael as Master Yoda.

Young Jedi Adventures will debut on Disney+ and Disney Junior on May 4. Check out the brand new trailer down below.