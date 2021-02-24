Here's a bit of warm and cozy video game news to start your day: Eric Barone, a.k.a. ConcernedApe, has announced the release of Stardew Valley: The Board Game, available to order right now. (Unfortunately, as of this writing, it's only shipping throughout the U.S., but they're working on getting that fixed for the passionate international community.)

If you're not familiar with Stardew Valley, the indie community-building game from a sole creator that launched almost five years ago to the day, you should absolutely check the title out on your nearest gaming platform ASAP. What started as a PC title that quickly climbed the Steam charts soon made its way onto consoles; it's expanded and adapted ever since while always keeping the downhome charm that made the original release so addictively wholesome. Now, that spirit is captured in a more tactile form thanks to the board game from Delano Games, designed by Barone and Cole Medeiros.

RELATED: The Best Long-Ass Video Games to Play During These Long-Ass Times

Check out the announcement trailer below for a look:

A cooperative board game of farming and friendship based on the Stardew Valley video game by Eric Barone.

Work together with your fellow farmers to save the Valley from the nefarious Joja Corporation! To do this, you'll need to farm, fish, friend and find all kinds of different resources to fulfill Grandpa's Goals and restore the Community Center. Collect all kinds of items, raise animals, and explore the Mine. Gain powerful upgrades and skills, and as the seasons pass, do your best to protect the magic of Stardew Valley!

For 1 to 4 players | Ages 13+ | About 45 minutes per player

You can read up on more about the game over at Barone's blog, the official shop, and even the rulebook itself. Mine's currently in transit, so stay tuned for my review of the board game and perhaps even a live stream or two!

KEEP READING: Best Games Like 'Animal Crossing' to Scratch That Turnipy Itch

Share Share Tweet Email

'Halo' TV Series Moves From Showtime to Paramount+ for Early 2022 Debut Pablo Schreiber and Natascha McElhone star in the long-awaited adaptation of the hit video game franchise.