Fans of Stardew Valley just got hit with an unexpected surprise from game developer Eric Barone: the announcement of his next game, Haunted Chocolatier. Barone made the announcement on his official Twitter page today. Let’s just say this new game will be a huge hit with chocolate and ghost lovers alike. The project is currently in development.

Haunted Chocolatier follows players as they run a haunted chocolate shop. A trailer accompanied the announcement and gave a detailed look at gameplay - think along the lines of Tim Burton meets Hershey’s Chocolate meets - naturally - Stardew Valley.

Image via ConcernedApe

RELATED: 'Deadly Premonition' Is the 'Twin Peaks' of Horror Games, and Even Scaredy Cats Should Play It

Barone released a statement on the official website for Haunted Chocolatier, detailing the idea and game development process and contrasting it to Stardew Valley:

Chocolate represents that which is delightful. The haunted castle represents the allure of the unknown. The ghosts represent the imprint of the past. All of these things are important. However, don’t think for a moment that, because this game features ghosts in a haunted castle, it is an evil or negative game. On the contrary, I intend for this game to be positive, uplifting and life-affirming. However, if Stardew Valley mostly channeled the energy of the sun, Haunted Chocolatier channels the energy of the moon. Both are vital.

He also went on to say that the gameplay is “evolving” while it’s in development, and that the sneak peek trailer offers a look into the early stages of the game, but there is still more content to be made.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for news on Barone’s next project, and until now, details have been kept under wraps. Even though the game is still in the early development stage, it will be interesting to see what sweet haunted treat ConcernedApe has planned for fans in the future. Check out the chocolatey trailer for Haunted Chocolatier below.

KEEP READING: New ‘Starfield’ Trailer Explores the Lore of Bethesda’s Space Adventure

Share Share Tweet Email

Hello, Salem: 'Hocus Pocus 2' Is In Production The Sanderson sisters are putting a spell on Providence, RI.

Read Next