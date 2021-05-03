Stardew Valley creator ConcernedApe continues to make the most out of his indie video game darling. The very chill life-sim has already generated memes, merch, and even a fun-to-play board game that brings the 2D experience into our 3D reality. But now, the groovy tunes and seasonal songs of Stardew Valley are getting an all-new adaptation in the jazzy album Prescription for Sleep: Stardew Valley. And we have an exclusive track from that release to share with you today!

Scarlet Moon Records will soon present the 11th album in their acclaimed Billboard-charting jazz album series Prescription for Sleep: Game Music Lullabies, featuring the musical talent of GENTLE LOVE. The duo of composer Norihiko Hibino (Metal Gear Solid, Bayonetta) on saxophone and AYAKI (Etrian Odyssey, PersonaQ) on piano contiune their acclaimed work arranging and performing iconic game music to sleep and relax to. How much more perfect a pairing could there be than GENTLE LOVE x Stardew Valley?

Prescription for Sleep: Stardew Valley is also particularly special in that it is entirely produced by Stardew Valley creator and composer ConcernedApe with a focus on the game's themes of nature and the four seasons. ConcernedApe not only hand-picked all 11 tracks that are covered on the album but also wrote commentary and conducted the interview found in the extensive digital booklet, which will be available on Bandcamp and iTunes. As always, the album will also feature an original theme by GENTLE LOVE in which every two bars of music represents a month of the year, telling the passing of seasons in an innovative and musical way.

Prescription for Sleep: Stardew Valley is available for pre-order today and will release on May 19, 2021 to mark the seven-year anniversary of the Prescription for Sleep: Game Music Lullabies series. You can sample our exclusive track below while welcoming in the Spring season:

Scarlet Moon's Jayson Napolitan commented on the collaboration, saying:

"It was a huge honor receiving ConcernedApe's message indicating he was a fan of the series and asking if we would consider producing a volume dedicated to Stardew Valley. I almost feel bad that we turned things around and put him to work, but I must say having the personal touch of the composer and creator of Stardew Valley makes this volume all that much more meaningful. We hope fans enjoy it and continue to enjoy the series long into the future!"

Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone responded in kind:

"As a long-time fan of GENTLE LOVE, it's been an honor and a pleasure to collaborate with them. I believe this is a deeply relaxing and beautiful album."

The full track listing for Prescription for Sleep: Stardew Valley is as follows:

Stardew Valley Overture

Spring (The Valley Comes Alive)

Summer (The Sun Can Bend an Orange Sky)

Dance of the Moonlight Jellies

Fall (The Smell of Mushroom)

Fall (Raven's Descent)

Mines (Cloth)

Winter (Nocturne of Ice)

Winter (The Wind Can Be Still)

Night Market

A Golden Star is Born

Beauty in Seasons (Original)

Prescription for Sleep: Game Music Lullabies has enjoyed ten previous releases including two compilation volumes, five more dedicated to Secret of Mana, UNDERTALE, Celeste, Shovel Knight, and Wizard of Legend, respectively, a compilation of battle themes turned into lullabies, and a charity EP in honor of late Nintendo President Satoru Iwata.

