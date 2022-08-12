On August 10th, Stardust turned celebrated its 15th anniversary. Directed by Matthew Vaughn and based on the Neil Gaiman novel of the same name, the film tells the story of a boy named Tristan Thorn (Charlie Cox) seeking to bring a fallen star (Claire Danes) back to his hometown from a magical realm to impress the love of his life (or so he believes). Unlike some fantasy adventures of decades past, Stardust holds up. One of the reasons the film remains relevant is because of its complex characters and their interwoven storylines, but it's the female characters in particular who stand out. They have distinct motivations and the audience gets to know them intimately as the film progresses - whether they're good or evil. They serve different functions within the greater narrative of the film and three characters were particularly vibrant: the fallen star Yvaine, the witch Lamia (Michelle Pfeiffer), and Tristan’s mother, Una (Kate Magowan). Let's take a look back on what made these women so extraordinary.

Yvaine crosses paths with the protagonist, Tristan, accidentally. In Stormhold, it is known that consuming the heart of a star will allow a person to live forever. Plummeting out of the sky, the evening star is hunted from the moment she lands. Yvaine is snarky in a very elegant way, verbally sparring with Tristan, who is comparatively naive at the beginning of the film. She grows to care greatly for Tristan and the allies the two of them meet along the way and holds herself with confidence. She speaks of her years watching humanity with fondness, allowing herself to be a caring person as well as a celestial being. Despite her status in Stormhold as a prize, Yvaine never sees herself as an object.

Image Via Paramount Pictures

Most of the people Yvaine encounters seek to use her for her power. This is an outcome that she rejects wholeheartedly. When Yvaine is at peace, she begins to glow. For most of the film, this ability is framed as a weakness. Captain Shakespeare (Robert DeNiro) tells Yvaine that he knows what she is. Even though he doesn't wish to harm her, he warns her that her feelings for Tristan give away her true nature, putting the two of them in danger. When she and Tristan face off against the witch chasing them, that “weakness” becomes a strength. Yvaine does what stars do: She shines; vaporizing Lamia in the process. Her raw power which was considered a fault is what defeats the primary antagonist of the film.

The antagonist, Lamia, could have very easily been a one-note evil witch. It would’ve been easy to say Lamia hunts the star to eat her heart because she is an evil witch and that’s what evil witches do. Michelle Pfeiffer brought depth to the character, someone who is obeyed and feared by other witches, including her sisters. She is a haunting flame that creeps around the edges of Tristan and Yvaine’s journey. Her quest for eternal life accentuates her pride. She has more raw strength than any other witch hunting the star. Despite the cost, she enjoys flaunting her magic. She is powerful as well as clever, and cruel. She's a cheat who can fake any emotional response to get what she wants from the people around her. During her fight with Tristan and Yvaine, she feigns sadness at the death of her sisters, screaming to be left alone. A peal of wicked laughter alerts Tristan and Yvaine to Lamia's facade - and how easy it is for her to trick people.

Image Via Paramount Pictures

While Lamia's cleverness manifests itself as cruel trickery, Una's cunning has a much more regal tone. Una was the princess of Stormhold and Tristan’s mother. In a way, Stardust is Una’s story. For most of the film, Una is enslaved by a witch. Much like Yvaine, Una never views herself as someone's property despite being treated that way. She is always will be a princess and she maintains her identity through her years of captivity. All while chained to Ditchwater Sal’s cart, Una engineers a situation that allows her son to grow up away from the influence of his psychotic uncles and free from a life of captivity. She even commandeers the cart to stop Yvaine from crossing the wall, an event that would have transformed the star into a clump of dust. She is well aware of her skills and how best to fight back against her circumstances. As the only princess of Stormhold, Una is underestimated by her brothers. They barely spare her a thought, even though she’s been missing for years. Her brothers ignore her in favor of killing each other to win their father’s throne. All seven of them die before Una, and she is the only one who lives to see a new king of Stormhold crowned. Essentially, the only player not invited to the table wins.

These three women live drastically different lives that come together in the final showdown. The audience has surely seen cardboard cutouts of these characters before. The love interest, the villain, the mother. Although archetypal in some fashion, they weren’t denied their own agency. Yvaine and Tristan empower each other as their relationship develops and he trusts her to destroy Lamia. Lamia has an ancient status among other witches that feeds into her vanity, which is closer to pride. Una is a survivor who skillfully avoids being snuffed out by her enemies, motivated by her own strength of character and faith in her only child. The women of Stardust are dynamic, varied, and a core part of the narrative. A story improves when its characters are nuanced and Stardust is a prime example of that.