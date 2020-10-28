‘Stardust’ Trailer: Watch Johnny Flynn Bring David Bowie’s Alter-Ego to Life

It’s been nearly five years since the great David Bowie left this mortal coil, so you just knew a Bowie movie was inevitable, but at least the first trailer for Stardust makes it look like a classy enough affair rather than a garish Hollywood biopic.

The indie film stars Johnny Flynn (Emma.) as a young David Bowie, who finds himself at a crossroads in 1971 upon being sent to America to promote his newest record, The Man Who Sold the World. Leaving behind his pregnant wife Angie (Jena Malone), Bowie and his band embark on a makeshift coast-to-coast promotional tour with struggling Mercury Records publicist Rob Oberman (Marc Maron).

Stateside, the 24-year-old Bowie is quickly met with an audience that’s not quite ready for him. During the tumultuous journey, Bowie realizes he must reinvent his persona in order to truly become himself, and his iconic, celestial alter-ego Ziggy Stardust is born. Stardust aims to offer an intimate glimpse into the creation of Bowie’s first and most memorable alter-ego, illuminating the turning point that cemented his legacy as one of the world’s greatest cultural icons.

Gabriel Range directed from a script he co-wrote with Christopher Bell, and the film hopes to illuminate the man behind Bowie’s many faces and personas. I’m actually interested in learning more about Bowie, who always struck me as being from another planet, something I mean in the best possible way. It’s almost like he wasn’t of this earth, and an indie look at his rise of fame could be interesting, even if I’m not totally sold on Flynn’s casting as Bowie.

Stardust drew mixed reviews earlier this year, though Flynn’s performance drew praise from some trusted critics, so I’m willing to give this one a shot. IFC Films will release Stardust in theaters and on VOD on Nov. 25, so watch the trailer below, and click here to read Cameron Crowe‘s thoughtful remembrance of Bowie.