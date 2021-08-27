These three locations show off the variety of locations players can expect when 'Starfield' launched next year.

Starfield, Bethesda's highly anticipated RPG, was given a surprising update this week in the form of three videos showing locations that will feature in this massive new game.

The unlisted videos started popping up on social media and were caught by eager fans wanting the latest on the mysterious project. The existence and validity of the videos were eventually confirmed to IGN by Bethesda, explaining they were originally intended only for members of the Constellation, a community hub for fans who sign up on the official Starfield website.

In the videos themselves, members are given short videos explaining the lore behind each location. New Atlantis is described as the capital city of the United Colonies, a military faction players will encounter within the game. Akila City is the capital of the Free Star Collective, a confederation making up three-star systems advocating for freedom among the people. The last city shown was Neon, a self-described "city of pleasure" that began life as a fishery, until ZenoFresh Corporation made a discovery of a rare species of fish containing, "psychotropic properties."

Starfield was revealed with a short teaser at Bethesda's E3 2018 conference, showing only the title of the game. At Microsoft's E3 2021 conference, with Bethesda now a part of the publisher's studios, Todd Howard revealed an expanded CGI trailer for the game and announced a release date for fall of 2022.

In an interview with The Washington Post, Howard revealed a few details about what fans of Bethesda's open-world games can expect, by calling it aptly "Skyrim in space." He continued by explaining that because of technological advancements in game development, players can expect the game to be more robust than Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.

Starfield will release on November 11, 2022, for Xbox Series X|S and PC. Check out the new Starfield videos below.

