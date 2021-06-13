Bethesda’s Starfield received an official trailer at E3 that unveiled the upcoming space-bound RPG and a late 2022 release date. The trailer also confirmed that it will exclusively arrive to next-gen on Xbox Series X/S and PC.

As the company’s first original RPG in years, all eyes have been on Starfield since it was first announced in 2018. A space-oriented Bethesda experience that takes advantage of next-gen technology is one of the many reasons it’s the most highly-anticipated title from the developer. The trailer, taken seemingly from in-game footage, promises an expansive universe that has been in the works for 25 years. An epic, galaxy-wide scope that sees players travel space in their own ship is a high bar that the developers behind Fallout and Skyrim seem to be ready to tackle.

The switch to an exclusive Xbox/PC release is the instant consequence of Microsoft buying Bethesda and surely serves as the company’s biggest exclusive in years. Sony has seen unparalleled success with their exclusive Playstation game strategy, but Microsoft hasn’t been a big believer of that ideology. Their acquisition of Bethesda is the perfect time to do exclusives, but it remains to be seen if major titles like The Elder Scrolls VI will follow suit.

Despite the lack of gameplay details, fans of Bethesda should expect the typical level of character customization and exploration they experience from their other titles. The developers hit a rough patch as of late with the release of Fallout 76, but Starfield promises to be a return to form for the RPG masters. An open-world game based in space is a major step in a new direction, however, time will tell if the wait will be worth it. Until then, players have to wait a bit more before gameplay footage drops for the upcoming release.

Starfield arrives on the Xbox Series X/S and PC on November 11, 2022. Check out the trailer below:

Starfield is the first new universe in 25 years from Bethesda Game Studios, the award-winning creators of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Fallout 4. In this next generation role-playing game set amongst the stars, create any character you want and explore with unparalleled freedom as you embark on an epic journey to answer humanity’s greatest mystery. Launching November 11, 2022 exclusively on Xbox Series X/S and PC. Become a member of Constellation at StarfieldGame.com and be among the first to receive Starfield news and updates.

