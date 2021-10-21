Starfield, the upcoming RPG from Bethesda is still far away, but the publisher has dropped a new trailer detailing the various factions vying for power, and additional concept art for fans to devour. Bethesda Game Studios, the developers behind Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Fallout 4, recently confirmed the game's release date at E3 2021 during Microsoft's conference.

Previous information about some of the worlds players will explore in Starfield's universe was revealed through The Constellation, a news club used by the studio to share exclusive details about the game until its launch. The latest video, "The Settled Systems," dives into the lore of the two largest factions.

From the Settled Systems’ two largest factions – the United Colonies and the Freestar Collective – and the pirates of the Crimson Fleet, to the intrepid explorers of Constellation, with whom you will begin your journey in Starfield.

The Settled Systems is the space players will explore in Starfield, described as beginning in our solar system and then expanding 50 light-years into the Milky Way galaxy. Twenty years ago, a massive campaign known as the Colony War, involving United Colonies and Freestar Collective, ravaged the galaxy. Other organizations and groups mentioned in the trailer include the Ecliptic Mercenaries, the pirates of the Crimson Fleet, and the House Var’ruun.

Starfield is planning to use an upgraded version of Bethesda's Creation Engine, and allows players to switch between first and third-person perspectives like in previous titles. The protagonist in the game will be a part of the Constellation, a group of space explorers. Starfield was originally announced back in 2018 at Bethesda's conference before they were acquired by Microsoft.

In an interview with the Washington Post, Starfield director Todd Howard went into some detail on what players can expect when the game releases next year, saying it will be more robust than previous games they have made, even going so far as to describe it as "Skyrim in space."

Starfield is scheduled for release on November 11, 2022 for Xbox Series X|S, and PC. There is no confirmation the game is coming to Xbox One, and Microsoft has stated numerous times that Starfield is a console exclusive. Check out the new Starfield trailer below.

