It looks like Paramount+ is expanding the Star Trek universe with a new series, according to a Deadline report. The new series will be called Star Trek: Starfleet Academy.

The series is being developed by CBS Studios along with Secret Hideout, Alex Kurtzman, the creator behind Star Trek: Discovery. The new series shares a name with a late 1990s PC simulator game. The series will follow a group of cadets in training who hope to be leaders in the United Federation of Planets space force. According to the Deadline report, Absentia co-creator Gaia Violo is working on the upcoming project. Starfleet Academy isn't the only Star Trek spinoff in development, however. The spinoff Section 31, which will star Michelle Yeoh is expected to be picked up soon. According to the Deadline report, the new series has not yet been pitched to Paramount+ immanently. Creators would like for the series to begin production next year.

In a coy statement at a Star Trek: Strange New Worlds panel, Kurtzman said, “We have to think several years out." He continued, "[w]e’re thinking about knowing we’ll want new shows on the air two or three years from now so we have to start planning those now. There’s a bunch of things in development now that are starting to take shape and we’re super excited about it.”

The sci-fi franchise, which began with the original series Star Trek, which premiered in 1966, now boasts many spinoffs and offshoots in both film and television. Some of the current and upcoming expansions to the Star Trek universe include Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Short Treks, Star Trek: Picard, and Star Trek: Lower Decks, all of which are on Paramount+. Additionally, there are several upcoming spinoffs, including Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, which is coming in May. Section 31 is expected to premiere in 2023.

No exact details for the project have been released. However, the new, more academic take on the already very expansive universe is sure to feature an as of yet unexplored angle to the rich lore behind the Starfleet. And if the new announcement makes you want another look at the original series, it is available to stream on Paramount+, along with many newer additions to the beloved franchise's library. Stay tuned for more updates on the development of this next generation of Star Trek stories.

