Producer Alex Kurtzman has revealed he’s overseeing two more original shows set in the Star Trek universe for Paramount+: one focused on Starfleet Academy and a second based on Section 31. During an interview for The New York Times, Kurtzman spoke about the recent success of the newest Star Trek series and the future projects that will lead Star Trek to unexplored corners of the universe.

Starfleet Academy will be aimed at a younger public, although Kurtzman doesn’t reveal if this will be an animated project or a live-action one. As for Section 31, the show will reportedly star Michelle Yeoh as Captain Philippa Georgiou, the character she played on Star Trek: Discovery. In Star Trek lore, Section 31 is a rogue organization born as part of Starfleet Intelligence, before parting ways with the United Federation of Planets. Showing up first on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Section 31 was created to explore the darker aspects of the path to creating the future utopia featured in the Star Trek universe.

Kurtzman has already produced five Star Trek projects for ViacomCBS: Star Trek: Discovery; Star Trek: Picard; Star Trek: Lower Decks, which returns next week for a second season; Star Trek: Prodigy, which will debut in the fall; and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, expected to be released in 2022. Both Discovery and Picard are among the most-watched original series on Paramount+, evidence that the streaming platform is highly dependent on the Star Trek franchise to attract new subscriptions.

There are no further details about Starfleet Academy and Section 31, but as the projects take shape, you can expect to read all about them right here at Collider.

