We've been speculating since the series was first announced exactly when the latest Star Trek series, Starfleet Academy would be set in the centuries-spanning timeline of the franchise. For anyone who assumed the series would be set in the far-flung future established in Star Trek: Discovery, congratulations — you were right! Ahead of the bittersweet Discovery series finale, I sat down with star Doug Jones to discuss the ending and his future in the franchise. With Saru being such a prosthetics-heavy role, something Jones is known for in his vast career, I asked if he would ever return to the franchise either in an entirely new capacity or to this same role and he gave a very exciting answer.

"It would be a character by character, case by case, kind of a thing. Just as an actor in general, if I'm presented with a story I want to help tell, a character that I would really love to play, you know, it's a case by case thing. So yeah, never say never, yes. And if Saru were to be invited back to another, let's say Starfleet Academy, that's the right timeline for him, he could do. I'm absolutely game to do so."

While showrunner Alex Kurtzman has dodged questions about when the show takes place in the past, a Discovery spin-off feels completely organic. For the past two seasons, Tilly (Mary Wiseman) has been heavily involved with the Academy since it re-opened in Season 4. A Starfleet Academy series has been in the works since as early as 2021 and now it's finally coming to fruition as Kurtzman previously told Collider they're gearing up to film the 10-episode first season later this summer. He mentioned back in March that they hadn't "started casting the kids," but it sounds like some of the show's adult cast is already set.

What Else Do We Know About 'Starfleet Academy'?

The series just recently got its first big piece of casting news as Paramount+ announced that Oscar-winner Holly Hunter will be playing a captain and the academy's chancellor. While Hunter is the only confirmed cast member at this point, we suspect that we may see some familiar faces from Discovery, such as Wiseman's Tilly. We also know that Lower Decks star Tawny Newsome is part of the illustrious writer's room for the series. Newsome plays Beckett Mariner on the hit animated series and is expected to bring a hefty dose of humor to Starfleet Academy behind the scenes. While it would be the wrong time for Mariner to appear in the series, it will be interesting to see if Newsome will step in front of the camera in addition to writing.

Stay tuned at Collider for more Star Trek news and our full conversation with Jones. You can stream the series finale of Star Trek: Discovery on Paramount+ now.

