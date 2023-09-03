The Big Picture Master Replicas, known for producing collectibles from iconic science fiction franchises, will now include the Stargate franchise in their product line.

The Stargate franchise began with the 1994 film, which spawned the successful TV spinoff Stargate SG-1 and numerous other series and movies.

While the franchise has had periods of inactivity, attempts have been made to reboot it, and a new TV reboot is currently in development as part of Amazon's plans for MGM's intellectual property.

Master Replicas has added another iconic science fiction franchise to its list of licenses. In addition to Star Trek, Doctor Who, Aliens, and Battlestar Galactica, they will now produce collectibles from the Stargate franchise. Heathside Trading, the parent company of Master Replicas, has announced that they have partnered with MGM to produce figures, prop replicas, and model ships from the cult classic Stargate movie and TV series. The license covers everything in the expansive Stargate franchise, from the original 1994 film to its plethora of TV spinoffs. The product line will launch in the spring of 2024 with models of two iconic ships from the franchise: the Death Glider, the primary combat ship used by the evil space empire of the Goa'uld, and the F-302, Earth's first spacefaring fighter ship, both of which debuted in the franchise's first TV series, Stargate SG-1.

A Brief History of the 'Stargate' Universe

The long-running franchise began with Stargate, which hit theaters in 1994; in the film, a US military research project discovers and activates an ancient wormhole transportation device (a stargate) that transports a team of explorers to a distant planet ruled by a cruel alien tyrant. Directed by Roland Emmerich, and written by Emmerich and frequent collaborator Dean Devlin, the movie starred Kurt Russell, James Spader, and Jaye Davidson. A hit at the box office, it spawned a 1997 TV spinoff, Stargate SG-1, which continued the movie's story and expanded its mythology, although it recast most of its characters. SG-1 ran for ten seasons and spun off a number of series, including Stargate Atlantis, Stargate Universe, the animated series Stargate Infinity, and two direct-to-video movies, Stargate: The Ark of Truth and Stargate: Continuum.

Image via Showtime

Although the franchise has primarily lain fallow since the Stargate: Origins web series debuted in 2018, MGM has attempted to get a reboot off the ground for some time. A decade ago, Emmerich and Devlin were planning to relaunch the franchise with sequels to the original film, but those plans collapsed in the wake of the box office disappointment of Independence Day: Resurgence. In 2019, SG-1 co-creator Brad Wright was on board with a TV reboot, but the COVID pandemic killed that project off, as well. As of this past April, as part of Amazon's attempts to capitalize on MGM's intellectual property, the reboot is back in development.

Master Replicas' Stargate line will launch in the spring of 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and check out images of the new collectible ships below.