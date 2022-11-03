Few sci-fi franchises have captured the magic of episodic television the way that Stargate did in the 90s and early 2000s. For years there have been various attempts to reboot the franchise in some way, including an abandoned trilogy of movies from director Roland Emmerich and producer Dean Devlin. Back in 2019, Stargate SG-1 co-creator Brad Wright was asked by MGM to write a pilot for a new reboot series that would follow a new gate team years later within the existing canon of the series per a report from GateWorld. Unfortunately, Wright has recently offered a few devastating updates on the long-in-development reboot series.

In response to a fan asking for an update on the prospective series, Wright tweeted: "Thanks! But you won't hear news from me." Wright goes on to confirm that MGM did hire him to write a pilot for the new series, but that "that was just before COVID hit. Timing couldn't have been much worse." Wright further explained that in the time since he was asked to write this pilot, "all the players have changed in the interim so it's likely to gather dust." In a sentiment we can all agree with, Wright wraps up the tweet by saying, "Would've been fun, though."

This summer, during a live stream with The Companion celebrating the show's 25th anniversary, Wright said his pilot would "probably never see the light of day." However, all is not lost for Stargate fans, Wright has also confirmed on Twitter that it's inevitable we'll see more of the franchise at some point. "MGM/Amazon will make another Stargate. It may just take some time for them to decide what they want to do. But they own it. Not me," said Wright of the franchise's future. Earlier this year, Amazon completed its acquisition of MGM and while Wright's comments make it clear that there haven't yet been talks to move forward with his series, future projects in the Stargate universe aren't off the table.

What is Stargate SG-1?

Stargate SG-1 is a sci-fi series that followed a secret part of the US Air Force exploring strange new worlds throughout the galaxy after discovering a "Gate" that would create a traversable wormhole between Earth and other planets with the same device. The series was based on Emmerich and Devlin's Stargate movie from 1994. Stargate SG-1 was created by Wright and Jonathan Glassner and the cast featured Richard Dean Anderson, Amanda Tapping, Michael Shanks, and Christopher Judge, alongside Farscape's Ben Browder and Claudia Black, among others. The series ran for ten seasons and saw the launch of popular spinoffs Stargate Atlantis and Stargate Universe. The franchise's most recent installment came in the form of a prequel web series titled Stargate Origins in 2018.

Stargate SG-1 is currently available on Amazon Prime and Netflix.