It's not much, but it may be just enough for diehard fans.

Get ready to lock your chevrons in place, because one of the most beloved sci-fi franchises of all time, Stargate SG-1, looks like it's finally getting a video game release. No, really. A teaser trailer for the upcoming Stargate: Timekeepers strategy PC game has dropped via the SlitherineGames YouTube channel, and although it doesn't offer a whole lot as far as visuals go, it does drop some juicy info about who's behind the title.

Visually speaking, the teaser trailer offers little more than a CGI stargate swirling around and locking chevrons in place with smash-cuts to splash screens of text. Some of that text includes "From the producers of Warhammer 40,000, Gladius, and Starship Troopers: Terran Command comes a wholly original story" before the seventh chevron locks in place, sending viewers down a spinning wormhole and revealing the name of the upcoming title: Stargate: Timekeepers.

Image via SlitherineGames

RELATED: All of 'Stargate Command' Content Now Available on the VRV Platform

What should Stargate fans, or strategy PC gaming fans in general, expect from this upcoming title? According to the official blurb on YouTube, "In Stargate: Timekeepers, players will travel through time and space, save civilians from the threats of their system lords, rescue their friends and allies from danger, and much more" while also adding that the storyline of the game starts at the end of Stargate SG-1 Season 7. Players will either be controlling or working alongside Commander Eva McCain as they battle Anubis's fleet to protect Antarctica, SG-1, and the universe.

But how likely is it that SlitherineGames and MGM will follow through this time? After all, Stargate fans and gamers have had their hearts broken several times over already (looking at you, Stargate SG-1: The Alliance, Stargate Worlds, and Stargate: Resistance). But there seems to be a glimmer of hope based on SlitherineGames' previous successes. Gladius is currently rated a 9/10 on Steam and retails for $39.99 US. Terran Command is slated for a 2021 release date and, based on available gameplay footage, features similar mechanics to the already wildly successful Gladius.

As of right now, unfortunately, there is no official release date for Stargate: Timekeepers. Stay tuned for updates as the story develops, and in the meantime, you can watch the teaser trailer below:

KEEP READING: The Best Sci-Fi Movies on Amazon Prime

Share Share Tweet Email

AT&T Is Combining WarnerMedia and Discovery to Create a New Company — Here’s Why It’s a Big Deal AT&T is dropping WarnerMedia, merging the company with Discovery whose CEO will now take charge of the newly formed company

Read Next