2022 has been a trying time for many of the DC TV shows that make up The CW's Arrowverse franchise. As part of a sea of change washing over the network in recent times, several shows have been faced with pushed-up concluding seasons, or outright cancellations. Some of the shows canceled before their stories could run course include DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Naomi, Batwoman, and the Brec Bassinger-led Stargirl. Bassinger who plays the titular hero has opened up on how much the strain of uncertainty surrounding the show’s fate weighed on her.

Stargirl was canceled after three seasons, and with the third season currently airing, the show will wrap on December 7. With the cat out of the bag, cancellation-wise, the actor has spoken about what it felt like not knowing what the future held for her series. In a recent appearance on The Wayne Ayers Podcast, the actress spoke about being kept in suspense about the next season of the show as conversations continued on the next steps.

Speaking about the experience, the actor revealed when she found out that the show might be getting canceled and the “emotional roller coaster” ride that would define the months following. Here is what she had to say:

"I actually found out in May that Stargirl might not be picked up for a fourth season. I was actually flying to an event for Stargirl when I got the news. But that being said, it wasn’t for sure. The next few months… became this emotional roller coaster of, ‘Yeah, I think it’s going to get picked up or, ‘Oh, no, we’re pitching to a different streaming service…' It just became this emotional roller coaster."

While it might be the end for Stargirl as a standalone show, could it be that we get to see Bassinger returning on another DC show? It is certainly a possibility given the rumored crossover with fellow DC series, Titans. Bassinger herself had teased the crossover, posting a photo alongside Titans’ Beast Boy portrayed by Ryan Potter, Stargirl creator Geoff Johns, and director, Eric Dean Seaton. When Titans’ showrunner, Greg Walker, was asked about the rumors and what merits it has he admitted Titans “would be lucky to have Stargirl,” though he's remained tight-lipped in regards to confirming such a crossover.

Bassinger is not the only titular heroine that might be returning in another DC show following the cancellation of their star project. Javicia Leslie who played Batwoman in the Arrowverse would be returning for the ninth and final season of The Flash.

