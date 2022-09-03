It’s nearly time to check back in with the JSA (Justice Society of America) because Season 3 of Stargirl is just around the corner! Created by Geoff Johns, the series follows Courtney Whitmore, a high schooler in Blue Valley who discovers a secret crate full of old superhero costumes and weapons. She adopts the name Stargirl, honoring a (presumably) fallen JSA member as she attempts to rebuild the once legendary group of heroes. To do so, she recruits friends and family to help her save the town from the ruthless return of the ISA (Injustice Society of America).

Season 1 of Stargirl first premiered in May 2020 on the now-defunct DC Universe streaming service. Starting with Season 2, the series jumped over to its new home at The CW, where Season 3, dubbed “Frenemies”, is now airing as well, having premiered on August 31, 2022. With so many heroes and villains clashing in Blue Valley over the last two seasons, it’s a safe bet that your memory may be a little fuzzy on all the finer details. Luckily, that’s why we’ve got this detailed cast and character guide ready below, so you can refresh your mind before the new season starts. And don't worry, we're not going to spoil anything about the new season!

Let's start with the newest iteration of the JSA:

Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl

After moving to Blue Valley, Courtney uncovers a crate of old superhero costumes and weapons belonging to her stepfather, who was once a sidekick to a member of the original JSA. One weapon in particular, the Cosmic Staff, calls to her, leading to her decision to revamp the JSA with a new line-up of heroes.

As the team’s new leader, Courtney can be overly confident at times, meaning she’ll dive into danger first and ask questions later. Admittedly, it’s not the best approach, but it’s always done in good spirits, with a desire to protect her new hometown, friends, and family. In Season 2, we saw Courtney and the JSA fight the demonic Eclipso, whose mind-manipulating powers created massive personal rifts between the team members. Fortunately, following Eclipso’s defeat, they are beginning to reconcile and rekindle their team spirit.

Brec Bassigner got her start at Nickelodeon, appearing in a recurring role on The Haunted Hathaways before becoming the lead in her own series, Bella and the Bulldogs. She also appeared in Nick’s TV adaptation of School of Rock, and in 2019, began lending her voice to the role of Margo Roberts in The Loud House.

Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez/Wildcat II

Yolanda grew up in a very strict and religious family, so after being involved in a scandal with some classmates, she becomes ostracized. Fortunately, when Courtney first arrives in Blue Valley, she reaches out to Yolanda, who needs a friend during this difficult time in her life. Already a skilled fighter, after taking on the mantle of Wildcat, Yolanda also finds her agility and athleticism significantly heightened. In Season 2, we saw her struggle with PTSD after killing ISA member Brainwave, who tried to brainwash the entire town. This leads her to emotionally spiral and leave the team for a while, before returning to help defeat Eclipso.

Yvette Monreal has appeared in TV shows such Faking It, Matador, and The Fosters. She also starred as Gabriela Beltran in 2019’s Rambo: Last Blood.

Anjelika Washington as Beth Chapel/Doctor Mid-Nite II

Like Yolanda, Beth is also one of Courtney’s best friends. She’s socially awkward and has an unusual relationship with her parents, doing all she can to make their lives easier, rather than thinking about her own. By becoming part of the new JSA, she breaks out of her shell and gains a lot more self-confidence. As the new Doctor Mid-Nite, she gets access to a pair of AI goggles that help the team in many situations like stakeouts, hacking into security systems, and oddly enough, seeing into other dimensions. In Season 2, Beth bonds with the original Doctor Mid-Nite after rescuing him from the Shadowlands. She also successfully re-sparks her parents’ relationship after they consider getting divorced.

Playing Beth Chapel is Anjelika Washington in her first major TV role. She has appeared in a few films though such as Tall Girl and its sequel, as well as Moxie and Love and Gelato.

Cameron Gellman as Rick Tyler/Hourman II

Rick too is one of Courtney’s best friends who has a troubled family life and history. His parents were killed by the ISA, leaving him to be brought up by his physically abusive uncle. Rick has anger issues stemming from his traumatic upbringing, which he sometimes struggles to control. At school, when he decides to go that is, he is often in trouble for his rude behavior and attitude. As Hourman, Rick gains superhuman strength for an hour a day, so he must choose when to use his powers wisely. He initially joins the new JSA to get revenge for his parents, before realizing that it won’t change the past. Now, he knows that this new life path is helping him to become a better person. During Season 2, Rick becomes an unlikely friend to Solomon Grundy, the giant zombie-like creature who killed his parents, after previously sparing his life.

Cameron Gellman has starred in films such as 20th Century Women and Charlie Says. He also had a recurring role in the TV series Heathers.

Next up, the Whitmore/Dugan family:

Luke Wilson as Pat Dugan/S.T.R.I.P.E.

Pat is Courtney’s stepfather and Mike’s father. Years ago, he was a sidekick to JSA member Starman, and now he works as a mechanic. Though he enjoyed the hero's life, family life is just as important and rewarding to him. He may not seem like the most exciting parent in the world, but he’s very down-to-earth, kind-hearted, and full of great advice. After Courtney decides to rebuild the JSA, Pat becomes the team’s mentor, even though he wishes his family and other Blue Valley kids could just have a normal life. Being a mechanic, he has built himself a massive robot mech suit (S.T.R.I.P.E.) that he uses to assist the new JSA in showdowns. Despite his best efforts, Blue Valley is always in need of saving, so Season 2 sees him work with the JSA and their new allies to defeat Eclipso.

Luke Wilson is best known for appearing in films such as Old School, Legally Blonde, and The Royal Tenenbaums. He also had a main role in the HBO series Enlightened.

Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore

Barbara is Courtney’s mom and Mike’s stepmother. Though initially in the dark about Pat and Courtney revamping the JSA, as well as Pat’s history with the original group, she discovers the truth once the ISA’s attacks on Blue Valley become more rampant. She tries her best to have a work/life balance, but with superheroes in the mix, this proves to be extremely difficult at times. Barbara often finds herself with Pat or the kids in incredibly action-packed or world-ending situations. In Season 2, she meets the Shade, a mysterious man with ties to both the ISA and JSA, whom she befriends while helping Courtney and Pat.

Amy Smart has had many recurring roles in hit TV series such as Felicity, Shameless, and Justified. She also starred in films such as Varsity Blues, Rat Race, and The Butterfly Effect.

Trae Romano as Mike Dugan

Mike is Pat’s son and Courtney’s stepbrother. He’s the goofball of the Whitmore/Dugan family who loves playing video games and eating tons of junk food. Mike is initially a bit uneasy about their new blended family dynamic in Blue Valley but overcomes these feelings once he bonds more with Courtney and Barbara.

In Season 2, he tries to show his parents how responsible he can be so they might let him join the JSA. The plan starts off pretty well as he helps Pat repair S.T.R.I.P.E. However, it quickly goes off the rails after he discovers a magical pen containing a genie named Thunderbolt, leading to many shenanigans around town. Fortunately, some of them lead to some very heroic moments! Playing Mike Dugan is Trae Romano’s first major on-screen role.

And now, the JSA’s allies:

Joel McHale as Sylvester Pemberton/Starman

Sylvester, AKA Starman, was a member of the original JSA who first used the Cosmic Staff. He had a strong friendship with his sidekick Pat before presumably dying during a battle with the ISA. Years later, we’ve gotten brief teases of his return across Seasons 1 and 2, showing that he survived and is looking for Pat. At the end of Season 2, he arrives in Blue Valley to help defeat Eclipso, before offering to teach Courtney more about the Staff, to which she eagerly agrees. It remains unclear how Sylvester survived the ISA’s attack, so hopefully, we’ll learn about this soon.

Joel McHale is best known for his role as Jeff Winger on the TV series Community. He has also hosted the long-running E! series The Soup and starred in films such as Becky and Happily.

Alex Collins as Charles McNider/Doctor Mid-Nite

Charles McNider/Doctor Mid-Nite was a member of the original JSA. Long presumed dead after being lost in the Shadowlands, it is revealed in Season 2 that he is still alive. After managing to make contact with Beth, who currently possesses his old equipment, Charles gets rescued and helps Blue Valley’s new heroes defeat Eclipso. He later tells her that she can carry on his legacy, so he can return to his family and finally meet his son. With such a happy wrap-up to his story, it’s unclear whether he will return in Season 3.

Alex Collins had a recurring role on the HBO series Lovecraft Country. He has also appeared in films such as The Accountant and Richard Jewell.

Jonathan Cake as Richard Swift/The Shade

In the 1800s, Richard was a thief and conman tasked with finding the Black Diamond, an object capable of trapping the demon Eclipso. Unfortunately, the trap failed, resulting in Richard acquiring strange dimension-hopping abilities, and seemingly very slow aging. Fast-forward a few centuries, Richard temporarily became allies with the ISA, but quickly realized their wrongdoing. He later betrays them after failing to save Doctor Mid-Nite from the Shadowlands during a big brawl. Now, in present-day (Season 2), he arrives in Blue Valley to help finally trap Eclipso once and for all, with help from the new JSA.

Jonathan Cake has had recurring roles on many TV shows such as Desperate Housewives, Doll & Em, and The Affair.

Ysa Penarejo as Jennie-Lynn Hayden

Introduced in Season 2, Jennie is the daughter of Alan Scott, better known as the superhero Green Lantern. She arrives in Blue Valley to search for her father’s lantern, which Pat has along with the other old JSA equipment. Having never met her father, who was killed by the ISA, Jennie is both frightened and excited by her powers because she never properly learned their origin, or what they could do. Pat helps her train to use her powers, which she later uses in the fight against Eclipso. Season 2 ends with Jennie leaving town to search for her missing brother, Todd Rice (more on him later!).

Ysa Penarejo has previously starred in the Netflix series Project Mc² and Brat TV’s Red Ruby.

Alkoya Brunson as Jakeem Williams

Introduced in Season 2, Jakeem is one of Mike’s best friends who is currently in possession of the Thunderbolt pen. After briefly assisting the JSA defeat Eclipso, he and Mike discuss starting their own superhero team. While previously a recurring character, his status was bumped up to regular for the upcoming third season.

Alkoya Brunson had a recurring role as CJ Malloy on NCIS: New Orleans. He also appeared in Netflix’s Malibu Rescue.

Meg DeLacy as Cindy Burman/Shiv

Cindy is the high-school-aged daughter of ISA member, the Dragon King. When she was young, her father experimented on her, resulting in sharp wrist blades that come out of her skin. Growing up, Cindy wanted to be like her father and eventually join the ISA, which puts her at odds with Courtney and the new JSA iteration during Season 1. Following the ISA’s defeat, Season 2 sees Cindy attempting to rebuild the team with new members, just as Courtney did for the JSA. This plan continually backfires though as Eclipso becomes more powerful, with Cindy eventually switching sides to help fight him alongside the JSA. Season 2 ends with Cindy deciding to remain with the JSA…for now at least.

Meg DeLacy has had recurring roles on TV shows such as Zac and Mia, The Fosters, and The Rookie.

Stella Smith as Artemis Crock, Neil Hopkins as Lawrence “Crusher” Crock/Sportsmaster, and Joy Osmanski as Paula Brooks/Tigress

Starting with Artemis, she goes to high school with Courtney and the gang and absolutely loves sports. Artemis wants to be the best player in everything she competes in, already achieving that in some, which she doesn’t let you forget. Her parents, Lawrence and Paula, were both members of the ISA, though they luckily realized there was more to life than villainy. Following the ISA’s defeat in Season 1, they go to jail, unlike their teammates, most of whom died for their cause. In Season 2, they briefly break out to attend Artemis’s football tryouts. Season 2 ends with a second breakout, this time led by Artemis. Together as a family, they help the JSA defeat Eclipso, before later revealing they’ve moved next door to the Whitmore-Dugans.

Playing Artemis Crock is Stella Smith’s first major on-screen role; however, she previously had a small guest spot in another CW show, Black Lightning. Neil Hopkins has had recurring and guest roles on TV shows such as Lost, Matador, and Code Black. Joy Osmanski previously had recurring roles on TV shows such as The Fosters, Santa Clarita Diet, and S.W.A.T. She also currently lends her voice to the role of Jing in Duncanville.

And now for some other important Blue Valley residents:

Kron Moore and Gilbert Glenn Brown as Bridget and James Chapel

Bridget and James are Beth’s parents. Bridget works as a doctor at the Blue Valley hospital, while James is a businessman working at The American Dream, a company that wants to revitalize the town. They are both workaholics, putting their jobs ahead of their family life, which as we saw in Season 2, sucked the joy out of their marriage. Their spark was gone and by being so engrossed in their work, Beth was left alone to try and restore her family. Fortunately, with Beth’s hard work, this feat was achieved.

Kron Moore currently portrays Victoria Franklin on the BET series, The Oval. She also has a two-episode guest role on Covenant. Gilbert Glenn Brown has had recurring roles on The Inspectors and The Young and the Restless. He also appeared in the 2021 film Respect, portraying Martin Luther King Jr.

Hunter Sansone as Cameron Mahkent

Cameron is the son of the ISA’s deceased leader, Jordan Mahkent (AKA Icicle), who was Season 1’s main villain. Cameron loves to paint, having done lots of artwork at school as well as a mural in Blue Valley’s town center. He and Courtney also have a mutual crush on one another, though they both don’t dare to admit it yet. Cameron shares similar powers to his father and grandparents, though he isn’t entirely aware of his family history yet. This will surely change in Season 3 though as we last saw him in shock as his grandparents began discussing the origin of their powers.

Playing Cameron Mahkent is Hunter Sansone’s first major TV role. He has appeared in films such as Drama Drama, Safety, and Little Did He Know.

Eric Goins as Steven Sharpe/The Gambler

Steven Sharpe is an expert hacker and member of the ISA. During Season 1, he worked at The American Dream alongside Jordan Mahkent as the team conducted their plans to brainwash the residents of Blue Valley. Unlike the rest of the ISA when they were defeated, Steven was neither killed nor captured by authorities. After being completely absent last season, the Season 3 trailer has revealed that he will return to the town, though we don’t know what his plans are yet.

Eric Goins has had recurring roles on TV shows such as Halt and Catch Fire and The Haves and the Have Nots. He also recently appeared in the film Emperor.

And here's a Season 3 newcomer:

Tim Gabriel as Todd Rice/Obsidian

Todd is Jennie’s missing brother, who presumably has similar powers to her. In the comics, he draws his powers from the Shadowlands. We don’t know much about him yet besides that as a young child, he was arrested for shoplifting and placed in the Helix Institute for Youth Rehabilitation. He later ran away, prompting Jennie’s intensive search. It’s not exactly clear what Todd’s role in Season 3 will be, however, he could have a significant link to the upcoming season’s new villain…

Tim Gabriel has had a few guest spots in TV shows such as Why Women Kill, S.W.A.T., and Better Things but portraying Todd Rice will be his first major on-screen role.

Lastly, let's take a look at the voice cast:

Keith David as Mister Bones

Speaking of Season 3’s villain, meet Mister Bones, who looks just like a skeleton. He very briefly appeared in the Season 2 finale, talking to a nurse at the Helix Institute who informed him about all the heroes and villains in Blue Valley. Like Jennie, Mister Bones could possibly also be searching for Todd. He is now en route to Blue Valley, so it’s only a matter of time before he meets our other main characters.

Keith David has done quite a lot of voice work in his career, most recently playing characters such as Bolo in Final Space, The President in Rick and Morty, and King Andrias in Amphibia. In live action, he also recently starred in the TV series Greenleaf and the film Nope.

Thunderbolt is the genie living inside the magical pen that Mike originally found, though now it’s in Jakeem’s possession. Thunderbolt is very friendly and upbeat, but above all else, incredibly excited to grant wishes. Like many genies, you must be very careful with the way you word your wishes, otherwise, there can be very unexpected consequences. Thunderbolt is no exception, with some of his wishes causing lots of hijinks around Blue Valley, though he was very useful in helping defeat Eclipso!

Seth Green is no stranger to voice work, most famously voicing Chris Griffin in Family Guy and Howard the Duck in multiple Marvel movies and shows. He also plays countless characters in his own animated series, Robot Chicken. In live action, he played Daniel “Oz” Osbourne in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, as well as Scott Evil in the Austin Powers film series. In Season 2, Thunderbolt was voiced by stand-up comedian and actor Jim Gaffigan.