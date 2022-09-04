Stargirl lead actress Brec Bassinger has shared who she would like to see Courtney Whitmore team-up with in the future. In an interview with Looper, Bassinger talked about which series she would like to see crossover with Stargirl.

Although Stargirl airs on The CW, the series has been mostly kept separate from the network's other DC Comics television shows, and is set on an alternate earth. One series that Bassinger said she would like to see Stargirl crossover with would be Superman & Lois, based on that series' tone. "I totally can see our shows mixing," said Bassinger. "Superman's one of the most iconic superheroes ever. It'd be really cool for Stargirl and Superman to work together." Similar to Stargirl, Superman & Lois is set an on alternate Earth outside of the Arrowverse. Although series stars Tyler Hoechlin (Superman/Clark Kent) and Elizabeth Tulloch (Lois Lane) had previously appeared in the Arrowverse, Superman & Lois was confirmed to be on a separate Earth during the series' second season finale, where it was revealed that the Man of Steel was that world's only superhero.

Bassinger also mentioned another superhero she would like Stargirl to team-up with, who is also from the planet Krypton. "From the very beginning, I said I've wanted to see Supergirl and Stargirl team up because [they would be the] most iconic female power duo," said Bassinger. "I feel like they would get along and push each other and support each other. From the very beginning I've said Supergirl and Stargirl." Supergirl, which starred Melissa Benoist as Supergirl/Kara Danvers, ended its run in 2021. However, since the series ended, Chyler Leigh reprised her role as Alex Danvers in The Flash's Season 8 crossover event "Armageddon."

Although Stargirl has been mostly kept separate from the Arrowverse, there have been a few connections already made between the series and The CW's shared universe. In the fifth episode of the 2019-2020 "Crisis on Infinite Earths" crossover, footage from an episode of Stargirl was used to show that it existed within the Arrowverse's multiverse. In the episode, it was revealed that Stargirl is set on Earth-2. Another connection was made in the second season of Stargirl when John Wesley Shipp played an alternate version of Jay Garrick/The Flash. Shipp also plays a different version of the character in the Arrowverse's The Flash television series, which stars Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash. Stargirl's version of Jay Garrick was a member of the original Justice Society of America, along with Starman/Sylvester Pemberton (Joel McHale) and Courtney's stepfather Pat Dugan (Luke Wilson).

New episodes of Stargirl air on The CW on Wednesday at 8 p.m. In the meantime, check out a trailer for the show's third season below: