New ‘Stargirl’ Images Reveal High-Res Looks at Heroes, Villains, and a Giant Robot

Warner Bros. TV has released a new batch of high-res images from Stargirl, the latest DC Comics series that will debut on both DC Universe and The CW. The photos give the clearest look yet at both star Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore, the new Justice Society of America, and the giant robot that Luke Wilson‘s Pat Dugan names Stripes. Stargirl has a lot going for it but I simply cannot stress enough that Luke Wilson has a giant robot and that giant robot’s name is Stripes.

In addition to Bassinger and Wilson, the cast of Stargirl also includes Christopher James Baker and Neil Jackson as the villains Brainwave and Icicle, plus Yvette Monreal as Wildcat, Anjelika Washington as Dr. Mid-Nite, and Cameron Gellman as Hourman.

Check out the new images below. Stargirl debuts on DC Universe on May 18 and The CW on May 19. For more on the show, here is the latest trailer and our full review.

Here is the official synopsis for Stargirl: