New ‘Stargirl’ Images Reveal High-Res Looks at Heroes, Villains, and a Giant Robot

Warner Bros. TV has released a new batch of high-res images from Stargirl, the latest DC Comics series that will debut on both DC Universe and The CW. The photos give the clearest look yet at both star Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore, the new Justice Society of America, and the giant robot that Luke Wilson‘s Pat Dugan names Stripes. Stargirl has a lot going for it but I simply cannot stress enough that Luke Wilson has a giant robot and that giant robot’s name is Stripes.
In addition to Bassinger and Wilson, the cast of Stargirl also includes Christopher James Baker and Neil Jackson as the villains Brainwave and Icicle, plus Yvette Monreal as Wildcat, Anjelika Washington as Dr. Mid-Nite, and Cameron Gellman as Hourman.
Check out the new images below. Stargirl debuts on DC Universe on May 18 and The CW on May 19. For more on the show, here is the latest trailer and our full review.
Here is the official synopsis for Stargirl:
From original creator and comic book writer Geoff Johns (executive producer of “Titans”, “Arrow,” “Batwoman,” and “The Flash”), DC’S STARGIRL follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger) as she moves to Blue Valley, Nebraska after her mother remarries Pat Dugan (Luke Wilson) and inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past. The live-action superhero drama reimagines the 1999 Stargirl comics and the very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America, in an unpredictable series. DC’S STARGIRL is lovingly inspired by Johns’ late sister, who was killed in a plane accident.