As part of its FanDome event, DC released a new Stargirl sneak peak that teases the epic conclusion of the superhero show’s second season. Featuring Stargirl (Brec Bassinger) and her Justice Society of America, the new teaser reveals what happens to people sucked into the Shadowlands by the villain Eclipso (Nick Tarabay).

During Season 2, the heroes of the Justice Society of America are dealing with the consequences of their actions, while trying to fight the ghosts of their pasts. This struggle will become a lot less metaphorical for Courtney Whitmore, aka Stargirl, as the heroine is sucked into a black and white purgatory where she’ll have to face old enemies and allies, the representation of her biggest fears and regrets.

Among the foes she’ll have to face again is Cindy "Shiv" Burman (Meg DeLacy), who has been trapped in the Shadowlands since the beginning of the season. While the teaser doesn’t explain exactly what’s going on in this black and white reality, the sneak peek ends with Courtney meeting the original Dr. Mid-Nite (Alex Collins), who appears to be trapped in the Shadowlands ever since the Hall of Justice was attacked many years prior to the show.

Stargirl also stars Joel McHale as Starman, Luke Wilson as Pat Dugan, Anjelika Washington as Dr. Midnite, Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez, Hunter Sansone as Icicle Jr., Cameron Gellman as Hourman, and Jonathan Cake as the classic villain Shade. With only three episodes until the season finale, the series is setting the stage for a final confrontation with Shade and Eclipso Courtney time in the Shadowlands, then, can give the Justice Society of America the information they need to defeat the villains.

More secrets about the Shadowland will be revealed next Tuesday, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, when the next episode of the series will be released. Check the new sneak peek below.

