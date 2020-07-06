DC’s ‘Stargirl’ Moving Exclusively to the CW for Just-Announced Season 2

DC Universe has officially become the new “Jeph Loeb‘s Marvel TV” in the sense that we’re all just watching it live on borrowed time. The latest sign of the streamer’s demise came today as Stargirl, the DC Comics series starring Brec Bassinger, has been renewed for season 2 exclusively on the CW. Season 1 of the series—developed by Geoff Johns, who also created the character in comics as a tribute to his late sister—aired simultaneously on the CW and DC Universe.
This is pretty great news overall since the show is a freaking delight, featuring a star-making performance by Bassinger (pun extremely intended), a heaping dose of Steven Spielberg vibes, and Luke Wilson piloting a big-ass robot. But the news does cast doubt on the future of DC Universe, a streaming service that becomes less necessary by the day. Season 2 of Doom Patrol currently airs simultaneously on DC Universe and HBO Max, and Collider recently learned that both seasons of the animated Harley Quinn show will soon migrate to the Warnermedia streaming service as well. With Swamp Thing canceled like three episodes into its first season and a host of DC movies rotating in and out of HBO Max, DC Universe’s sole exclusive original will soon be Titans, which has its fans but is unlikely to anchor an entire subscriber base.
