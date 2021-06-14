The first trailer for DC’s Stargirl Season 2 reveals the first look at Ysa Penarejo as Jade, Green Lantern’s daughter. The newly-formed Justice Society of America also faces a menacing new foe in the action-packed footage.

Ever since Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger) first recruited the new JSA, fans have wondered who would eventually wield Alan Scott’s lantern ring. Penarejo is introduced prominently in the trailer as Jade and is already shown sporting the ring and the lantern that powers it. In the comics, she is born with super abilities after her father’s exposure to the Lantern power. Although she battles Stargirl in the teaser, it seems likely she becomes the next member of the JSA.

Additionally, the magical genie Thunderbolt makes an appearance, which will presumably be used by Alkoya Brunson’s Jakeem Thunder. Jonathan Cake also makes his debut as classic JSA antagonist Shade and is seen throughout the trailer while Meg DeLacy appears briefly as the villainous Cindy Burman. However, Nick E. Tarabay’s Eclipso is notably absent. The first season finale had Cindy obtain a crystal that contained the evil supervillain Eclipso, whose make-up-heavy look was revealed officially a while back.

The introduction of a live-action Green Lantern has been a long time coming for fans of the JSA. Despite Alan Scott not making an appearance in Season 1, it was very clear the folks behind the series intended to see his mantle carried over at some point. Introducing Jade as the show’s main lantern makes sense as it also allows for HBO Max’s upcoming Green Lantern series to showcase their own Alan Scott. Penarejo joins a stacked cast that includes Joel McHale as Starman, Luke Wilson as Pat Dugan, Anjelika Washington as Dr. Midnite, Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez, Hunter Sansone as Icicle Jr., and Cameron Gellman as Hourman.

DC's Stargirl premieres on The CW on Tuesday, August 10. Check out the trailer below:

