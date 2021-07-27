DC's Stargirl receives an extended trailer that further unveils the introduction of Ysa Penarejo as Jade, Green Lantern’s daughter, and the return of a decades-old threat for the JSA. The second season premieres on The CW on Tuesday, August 10

The latest footage empathizes how Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger) is struggling to find a balance between her superhero work and school life. Her own JSA team, especially Hourman (Cameron Gellman), questions their own purpose when it seems the town is truly safe from any serious threats. However, when Jade arrives on the scene, the daughter of Alan Scott poses more questions than answers for the young superhero team. Jonathan Cake also makes his debut as classic JSA antagonist Shade, who showed up in the season one finale after his former team, the Injustice Society, lost the final battle.

While he appears to be the main antagonist, Meg DeLacy asserts her presence through the trailer as Cindy Burman, the villainous Shiv who is planning to exact her revenge on Stargirl and her friends.

Like the first trailer, Nick E. Tarabay’s Eclipso is notably absent. The season one finale had Cindy obtain a crystal that contained the evil supervillain Eclipso, whose make-up-heavy look was revealed officially a while back. Lastly, the magical genie Thunderbolt makes a brief appearance once again in the latest footage. Alkoya Brunson’s Jakeem Thunder will presumably come into contact with the genie and join the team in the upcoming season.

The introduction of a live-action Green Lantern has been a long time coming for fans of the JSA. Despite Alan Scott not making an appearance in the first season, it was very clear the folks behind the series intended to see his mantle carried over at some point. Penarejo joins a stacked cast that includes Joel McHale as Starman, Luke Wilson as Pat Dugan, Anjelika Washington as Dr. Midnite, Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez, and Hunter Sansone as Icicle Jr.

DC's Stargirl premieres on The CW on Tuesday, August 10. Check out the trailer below:

