DC’s Stargirl will come to an end with Season 3, Deadline has reported. The decision comes less than a month after Nexstar Media Group completed its acquisition of The CW network. The series was created by Geoff Johns, and cats Brec Bassinger as high school student Courtney Whitmore.

The series joins numerous DC character-based superhero shows that recently finished their stories such as The Flash, Riverdale and Nancy Drew. Per the report, the team behind the show was given an early indication of the cancelation so that they can give the characters a proper send-off. Johns created the comic book character in 1999, inspired by his late sister who was killed in a 1996 plane crash. Commenting on the cancellation Johns said in an official statement, “Stargirl has always held a special place in my heart for many reasons. With all the brewing changes at the network, we were aware this was possibly the last season, so we wrote with that in mind and have delivered what I believe to be the best season of Stargirl yet, with complete creative closure,” Johns said. He further commended the cast and crew calling them “extraordinary” and thanked them for bringing the story to life.

Speaking about the lead star Johns said, “Brec embodied Courtney in every way possible — with grace, strength and humor — exceeding my wildest expectations.” Bassinger added, “Getting to play Stargirl and be a part of the DC Universe has been the greatest honor, and I am so grateful for every moment of it. I would like to thank our fearless leader Geoff Johns, along with WBTV, The CW, the cast and crew of Stargirl, and of course, the fans. Thank you. This show will forever live in my heart.” In addition to Bassinger, the series also casts Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Cameron Gellman, Trae Romano, Hunter Sansone, Meg DeLacy, Alkoya Brunson, Neil Hopkins, Joy Osmanski, Amy Smart, Luke Wilson, and Joel McHale.

Image via The CW

The final season sees Starman (Joel McHale) back from the dead and adjusting to his new life in the quiet town of Blue Valley. He also offers to train Courtney but when there’s a murder that needs to be solved, the mystery will have our heroes questioning the former villains' commitment to truly reforming. However, the investigations lead Courtney, Pat, and Starman to a secret that will shock them all to their very core.

Johns serves as showrunner, and also as executive producer with Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter. Stargirl is produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

New episodes of Season 3 will continue to air on The CW through December 7, you can check out the trailer below: