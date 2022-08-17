Fans of The CW's Stargirl have a new look at the series' upcoming third season as TVLine has released several new images from the upcoming season.

The newly released images help fans get an idea of what to expect when the season debuts. One image features Sylvester Pemberton (played by Joel McHale), also known as Starman, using the Cosmic Staff. The staff was originally used by Starman before his presumed death. Years later, Courtney Whitmore (played by Brec Bassinger) found the staff after she and her family moved to Blue Valley. Originally believing that she was Starman's daughter, she decided to continue his legacy and use the Cosmic Staff as Stargirl. However, she later learned that Starman was not actually her father. Another image shows Courtney holding the Cosmic Staff herself, while another picture shows Courtney and Sylvester speaking to The Shade/Richard Swift (played by Jonathan Cake), a former member of the Injustice Society of America.

Many of the photos also show the current Justice Society of America. After becoming Stargirl, Courtney decided to bring back the Justice Society and recruited new members. One of the photos features Courtney, Rick Tyler (played by Cameron Gellman), Beth Washington (played by Anjelika Washington), and Yolanda Montez (played by Yvette Monreal) speaking with each other in Pat's garage while another features an unmasked Courtney in her Stargirl costume, along with Wildcat, Doctor Mid-Nite, and Hourman in their costumes. One of the newly released pictures features Courtney and Yolanda in their full Stargirl and Wildcat costumes, with surprised looks on their faces.

image via the CW

The newly released photos also show Sylvester with his former sidekick Pat Dugan (played by Luke Wilson) in Dugan's repair garage. After Starman's presumed death, Pat met and married Courtney's mother Barbara Whitmore (played by Amy Smart). Pat and Barbara later decide to move their new family to Blue Valley to raise Courtney and her stepbrother Mike (played by Trae Romano). After Courtney finds the Cosmic Staff, Pat reluctantly agrees to train her to be Stargirl. He also pilots a giant robot he built called S.T.R.I.P.E.

The images also feature some of the series' supporting characters. One features Mike with Jakeem Williams (played by Alkoya Brunson). In the image, Jakeem is holding the pen that releases Thunderbolt (voiced by Jim Gaffigan), who is able to grant wishes. In the series' second season, Mike originally found the pen and tried to use it so that he could also be a member of the Justice Society, however, as these things go, the pen eventually found its way to Jakeem. Another image features Barbara in the family's kitchen with Paula Brooks (played by Joy Osmanski), also known as Tigress, a member of the Injustice Society of America. Her husband Lawrence Crock (played by Neil Hopkins) is also known as the villain Sportsmaster.

The third season of Stargirl, which is titled Stargirl: Frenemies, is scheduled to premiere on August 31 on The CW. In the meantime, check out the images, and the trailer for the upcoming season below:

