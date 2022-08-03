While the DC Universe has been slowly corroding on both the big and small screen, one of the saving graces for DC fans is the fact that Stargirl will be returning to The CW later this month. The series centered around the JSA recently released its first trailer for Season 3. Now we have our first poster that teases our favorite heroes and villains working together.

The image sees main hero Courtney Whitmore aka Stargirl played by Brec Bassinger in full costume in front of a bunch of old-fashioned TV screens. Each screen features a hero or villain from the series. Hourman (Cameron Gellman), Doctor Mid-Nite (Anjelika Washington), Wildcat (Yvette Monreal), Joel McHale (Starman), Cindy Burman (Meg DeLacy), and Pat Dugan (Luke Wilson) are all included here. This is a much more muted color palette when compared with previous series’ posters with the only real pop of color coming from Stargirl herself. The hazy orange/brown may hint at another dark turn for the series. It also may give us some insight into the main villain of the season. While we still don’t know who they are, if this poster is to be taken at face value, it appears the town of Blue Valley is under surveillance. The tagline “keep your friends close and your frenemies closer” also feeds into that idea.

From the first trailer of the season we know that Courtney will finally be taken under Starman’s wing, and we will see the JSA and former ISA trying to live together in harmony in Blue Valley. The subtitle for the season is “Frenemies” and this new development is going to cause some more tension between JSA members like Wildcat and Starman. It’s going to be very interesting to see if these villains like Cindy, who has been trying to kill Courtney for the last two seasons, have really seen the light or if it's all an act to serve the main new threat in any way.

Whatever the case may be, Stargirl in its first two seasons has been one of the most underrated superhero shows on the market. Whether it be the infectiously fun cast, the great writing that has introduced some deep DC cuts to wider audiences, or the well crafted action, this series has been must-watch television for any comic book fans. CW shows have gotten a bad wrap over the years, sometimes for good reason, but Stargirl is one of the network's best shows to date because it balances genuinely weighty heart, darker themes, and entertaining superhero fun so well. It wonderfully looks like Season 3 will be more of the same. Hopefully This season will be strong enough so that Stargirl can survive WBs recent bloodbath.

While DC fans anxiously wait to see if Stargirl can live to see Season 4, you can view the new poster down below, as well as the trailer for Season 3. You can also binge the first two seasons on HBO Max now before Season 3 premieres on August 31.