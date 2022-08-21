DC fans have a lot to look forward to with the impending release of Stargirl Season 3. The light-hearted superhero show was a fantastic addition to the Arrowverse franchise, the shared world built around several interconnected TV shows and web series based on DC Comics superheroes that mostly air on The CW. Stargirl's existence was established on a parallel Earth in the Arrowverse series with the characters from the show cameoing in the crossover event Crisis on Infinite Earths before the series was launched on May 18, 2020.

Geoff Johns produced the American superhero television series which initially debuted on the DC Universe streaming service. When the DCU changed into a comics-only service, it was subsequently transferred to The CW, with the series being solely available on the TV network. Stargirl is based on Courtney Whitmore, a superhero from DC Comics created by Johns and Lee Moder. She's a high school student who finds the cosmic staff of Starman and inspires the next group of superheroes to form the Justice Society of America.

There is a resoundingly grim and individualist perspective when it comes to the superhero genre, even when it focuses on teams coming together to fight evil. Stargirl demonstrates the value of cooperation and how it can only result from strong relationships and confidence in one another as well as in oneself. In Stargirl, whether they are superheroes, sidekicks, or your family, optimism and the belief in upbringing the people you love are strong core plots. Throughout the series, morals, human nature, and family conflicts are brought up and always given careful attention, which is why it's managed to create such a strong fanbase. Now without further ado, here's everything we know about Stargirl Season 3.

When Is Stargirl Season 3 Going to Premiere?

Stargirl was renewed for a third season in May 2021 and will be premiering on Wednesday, August 31, at 8:00 p.m. ET on The CW. After its initial on-air broadcast on The CW, the season will also be available to watch together with the prior seasons on the CW app or website. HBO Max also allows fans to view new episodes depending on location and membership plans, allowing them to watch all of Stargirl's previous seasons as well.

Is There a Trailer For Stargirl Season 3?

Stargirl Season 3's trailer was released on The CW's YouTube channel, starting with the return of Starman, who had previously made an appearance in the show's previous seasons as a guest star. The seasoned superhero tries to teach Stargirl and advance her training after saving her in the battle against Eclipso in the Season 2 finale. A sequence of action scenes showcasing the show's spectacular effects features both characters using the cosmic staff. The teaser also suggests that Starman and Pat Dugan, Stargirl's stepdad, will clash as their adversaries begin to work together.

That's not all. Not only do the Crocks now reside next door to the Whitmore/Dugans, but it also appears that Steven Sharpe/The Gambler has returned and that both he and the Crocks are making an effort to maintain their good behavior. Cindy Burman/Shiv is also seen attempting to fit in with the group, but neither Sylvester nor Yolanda Montez/Wildcat appear to take kindly to any of it.

Is There a Poster For Stargirl Season 3?

Yes, The CW released the new season 3 poster for Stargirl on August 3, and it comes with a strong suggestion to “Keep your friends close and your frenemies closer.” This could be hinting at how Stargirl will have to deal with the return of Starman as well as other Injustice Society villains who have reformed their ways and aren't quite acting like villains anymore. Check out the new poster below, which shows Stargirl in front of what appear to be surveillance videos of various people in her life as she wields the cosmic staff.

How Many Episodes Are There in Stargirl Season 3?

Stargirl Season 3 is scheduled to contain 13 episodes with each episode lasting between 42 and 53 minutes on average. Apart from Episode 1, which is titled “Chapter 1: The Murder”, and Episode 2 (titled "Chapter Two: The Suspects"), the specific episode names and narrative descriptions for the rest of the 12 episodes of Season 3 haven't yet been revealed.

Who Is in the Cast of Stargirl: Season 3?

For Stargirl Season 3, Brec Bassinger will reprise the title role as Courtney Whitmore and Luke Wilson will reprise his role as Pat Dugan. Almost all of their significant Blue Valley-based allies and foes can be counted on to make a comeback including Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez/Wildcat, Anjelika Washington as Beth Chapel / Doctor Mid-Nite II, Cameron Gellman as Rick Tyler / Hourman II, Meg DeLacy as Cindy Burman / Shiv, Hunter Sansone as Cameron Mahkent, Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore, and Trae Romano as Mike Dugan. Ysa Penarejo will portray Jennie-Lynn Hayden, Stella Smith will be playing Artemis Crock, Jonathan Cake will play Richard Swift/The Shade, Akoya Brunson will play Jakeem Williams, and Tim Gabriel will portray Todd Rice/Obsidian.

The characters of Crusher Crock and Paula Brooks, also known as Sportsmaster and Tigress, will be heavily featured in Season 3, making actors Neil Hopkins and Joy Osmanski series regulars. Joel McHale, who plays Starman, had also previously confirmed that he would be a series regular in Season 3.

What Is Stargirl Season 3 About?

Image via The CW

The conclusion of Stargirl Season 2 proved that the new JSA is capable of putting the mistakes of the prior generation behind them after the young team managed the Eclipso crisis in a manner that is unquestionably more successful and less homicidal than the original squad. Now in Season 3, it appears that a lot of character interactions will change, with a ton of the villains opting to stay in Blue Valley for various reasons.

Even though the main antagonist for Season 3 hasn't been fully revealed, the Helix Institute and its apparent leader Director Bones will certainly be one of their threats because he is on his way to Blue Valley. This formidable metahuman character has invisible flesh that is lethal to the touch in the comics. Although it is unknown if the same powers will be used in the Stargirl version, Bones seems to be interested in several people with superpowers in Blue Valley, and Season 3 is likely to feature him prominently. The Crocks and Cindy Burman will also play a significant role in Season 3 if we are to go by this season's trailer and subtitle. Additionally, Todd Rice/Obsidian, the son of the Green Lantern, is another character who will be entering the Stargirl universe this season.

Even though Stargirl Season 3 hasn't yet debuted, it already seems as though a tragedy will occur. It's quite clear from the episode titles that Season 3 is going for a strong murder mystery vibe. Aside from a few Injustice Society villains in Season 1, Stargirl hasn't experienced a major character death in the main cast up until this point. It would be a risky yet bold move on the part of the show's creators if one of the main characters were killed off to establish the broader arc for Season 3, but it would also open up the possibility for a Season 4 depending on how it all pans out.