DC's Stargirl has announced its return to the small screen this summer with the release of a new trailer for Season 3 which debuts on The CW on August 31.

The trailer for the superhero television series, uploaded on The CW's YouTube page, begins with the return of Starman (Joel McHale) who previously appeared in the show's preceding seasons in a guest role. The trailer reveals Starman, also known as Sylvester Pemberton, as he attempts to train Stargirl (Brec Bassinger). The footage showcases both characters wielding the Cosmic Staff, also known as Cosmo, as a montage of action scenes highlight the show's special effects. The trailer also teases Starman and Luke Wilson's Pat Dugan developing conflict with each other as their enemies start to become allies. The trailer ends with Stargirl saying, "No matter what evil comes our way next, we'll be unstoppable."

The trailer for the next season teases the turmoil that the characters will face while also further developing the relationship between Courtney Whitmore, Stargirl's real name, and Sylvester Pemberton. While other plot details remain unknown, more will likely be unveiled as the premiere of the newest season approaches. Fans of the series last saw their favorite characters last year during Season 2, which was subtitled "Summer School," but now with the show's new season, titled "Frenemies," Stargirl returns to fight for another day.

Image via The CW

RELATED: The CW Boss Says They're Staying in the Super Hero Business

Based on the character from DC Comics, DC's Stargirl first premiered in 2020 on the now-defunct DC Universe streaming platform before moving to The CW. Stargirl remains as one of the last shows from The CW's DC series alongside The Flash.

The show has so far been very well received by critics with the show earning a 94% critical score on Rotten Tomatoes and an accompanying 76% audience rating. With the cancellation of so many DC shows on The CW, it remains unclear if Stargirl will return for another season beyond Season 3. However, fans can still be excited for August 31 which will see new stories and surprises from their favorite characters.

Created by comic book writer Geoff Johns, DC's Stargirl stars Bassinger, Wilson, McHale, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Cameron Gellman, Meg DeLacy, and Hunter Sansone. Executive producers for the show include Sarah Schechter, Glen Winter, Greg Beeman, Melissa Carter, Greg Berlanti, and Johns.

Season 3 of the series will premiere on August 31. Check out the new trailer below: