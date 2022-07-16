Life in Blue Valley, Nebraska has been wild for Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger) and her loved ones on The CW’s Stargirl. At the end of Season 2, Courtney, Yolanda (Yvette Monreal), Beth (Anjelika Washington) and Rick (Cameron Gellman) stopped Eclipso (Nick E. Tarabay) from becoming a god and permanently escaping the shadows — with a little help from Cindy (Meg DeLacy), the somehow-still-alive Starman (Joel McHale), and others. Turns out, people who are good can work with people who are bad, as long as there is someone evil that threatens them all. With Eclipso behind them, there are still several stories (and villains) for the teenage Justice Society of America to deal with, especially regarding those last minute twists and reveals before the finale faded to black.

The wait between the seasons has been unbearably long, so here’s what you need to remember before Stargirl Season 3 premieres.

Cindy’s Request

Cindy’s time in the Shadowlands, facing her worst moments and greatest fears, changed her. She had to watch herself kill her mother, face her feelings over that, and relive some of the terrible things her father put her through. Then, when facing Eclipso, Cindy believed channeling inner darkness would be the key to stopping this force of pure evil, but was proven completely and utterly wrong when Courtney won by embracing the light within. So, has everything she’s faced and learned over the last two seasons changed Cindy for the better? That’s the question headed into Season 3, as Courtney and Yolanda are faced with an unbelievable request from Cindy to join the Justice Society of America. Based on what Cindy has done and how she has repeatedly tried to destroy our beloved heroes, the answer should be easy… except that Yolanda is still struggling with her own turn toward darkness when she murdered Brainwave (Christopher James Baker) in the Season 1 finale. Turns out being a superhero is more complicated than just good vs. bad, which is really resonating with these characters now. Can Cindy put her dark past and evildoing ways behind her?

Starman’s Return

Starman is alive, as we learned in the Season 1 finale. Throughout Season 2, there were glimpses of Sylvester searching for Pat (Luke Wilson), even tracking down his ex-wife. It wasn’t until the end of the second season when Sylvester arrived in Blue Valley to assist Courtney in using the staff to stop Eclipso after he had invaded and taken over control of Courtney’s body and the staff. After the fight, Sylvester promised to help teach Courtney more about the staff and how to use it, promising not to take it away from her. And, while Sylvester may have proven he’s still a hero, there are still so many questions. Where has he been for the past 10 years since he was presumed dead? Why has he now decided to track Pat down? What is his endgame? Plus, how will the Whitmore/Dugan family deal with Sylvester being their new, full-time houseguest?

The Crock Family

Tigress (Joy Osmanski) and Sportsmaster (Neil Hopkins) — a.k.a. Paula Brooks and Lawrence “Crusher” Crock — have been upgraded to series regular status for Stargirl Season 3, which will certainly be entertaining. The two more vicious former members of the Injustice Society of America, along with their daughter Artemis (Stella Smith), have moved in right next door to the Whitmore/Dugan family. The Season 3 tagline, “Frenemies,” is perfect to describe the relationship that Crusher and Paula have with Pat and Barbara (Amy Smart), respectively, particularly after they bonded over their parental duties early in the second season. While Paula, Crusher, and Artemis aren’t hoping to join the JSA, the question remains: Are they worthy of a second chance?

A New Team of Heroes In Blue Valley?

Mike Dugan (Trae Romano) is on a rather unexpected hero’s journey. Upon finding the Thunderbolt pen in early Season 2, Mike struggled with the responsibility of such a unique power. After helping to mess up one of the JSA’s plans to stop The Shade (Jonathan Cake), Mike accidentally wished for the Thunderbolt to be in better hands. Thus, the pen transported itself to Mike’s friend Jakeem Williams (Alkoya Brunson). After, Mike is still determined as ever to join the JSA, becoming more involved with his father and STRIPE the robot. In the season finale, Mike finally gets to use STRIPE and faces off alone against Eclipso, though he’s quickly taken down. It wasn’t until later in the season when we revisit the Thunderbolt, as Jakeem is clearly struggling with the power as well amidst giant foods appearing all over Blue Valley. After Eclipso is taken down and turned into a piece of toast — thanks, Thunderbolt! — Mike and Jakeem start the conversation about creating their own team of superheroes.

The Shade, Solomon Grundy, and Cameron Mahkent

The Shade, ever the intriguing villain, has a few more tricks up his sleeve. After his trickery that helped to save his life, he decided to stay in Blue Valley, becoming fascinated by the young heroes of the JSA. After learning about his ties to the Shadowland and a little about his past, it feels like there’s still so much story to be told with The Shade. Will his fixation with Barbara continue, as well? Plus, after the death of Solomon Grundy, Rick is burying the monster that became his friend in the woods, obviously grieving. But, The Shade appears and suggests that it may not be the end of Grundy. Should Grundy be buried in a specific place at a specific time, he could come back. So, what exactly does he mean… and how does he know this?

Stargirl Season 2 unfortunately has so little of Cameron Mahkent (Hunter Sansone). After his father’s death, he left town, but returned at the beginning of summer and started painting a mural in his father’s honor. His potential romance continued to build, though obviously complicated by the nature of Courtney’s involvement in his father’s death and Cameron’s obliviousness to it all. Cameron's powers also began to manifest as he froze one of his paint brushes, though the cold hurt him. However, it looks like this may be changing in the third season. In the final minutes of the finale, Cameron’s grandparents arrive at the mural and reveal their powers to their grandson, telling Cameron that it’s time he learned about his family history. So, as Cameron’s powers continue to grow, will he follow in his father’s footsteps? Is his slowly blossoming romance with Courtney already doomed?

The Helix Institute and Mister Bones

The recently-introduced Helix Institute ties into the Green Lantern’s daughter Jennie (Ysa Penarejo) and her search for her brother Todd. After leaving foster care, Jennie tracks Todd to the Helix Institute, only to discover that she’s too late, and he’s no longer there. (Or so she believes, as we witness a call from one of the nurses confirming that she lied to Jennie.) Episodes later, in the final moments of the finale, we return to the Helix Institute and the wicked nurse, who is updating someone on what Jennie is up to. Lo and behold, the person she is reporting to is DC villain Mister Bones, who is very taken with the idea of heading to Blue Valley and seeing the collection of heroes and villains that have been making the news in-person.

Where We Left Our Heroes

Following the battle(s) with Eclipso, our heroes are in very different places mentally going into the new season. Courtney has some serious training with Starman coming up, though she feels more confident than ever about being Stargirl. But, the “Frenemies” tagline is so important because after fighting Eclipso off, Courtney believes more than ever that every person has good inside of them. She’s going to be willing to give people a second chance, but there may be consequences associated with that. As for Yolanda, she’s finally made some kind of peace with killing Brainwave after learning that the original JSA stopped Eclipso the first time by killing his vessel Bruce Gordon (Jason Davis). Things haven’t changed much for her at home, but Yolanda seems more empowered than ever.

Meanwhile, Rick is learning how to deal with his feelings in a responsible and mature way. His friendship with Grundy, despite Grundy’s involvement in his parents’ deaths, brought out a sensitive side to him that he had deeply buried after years of abuse. After Eclipso tricked Rick into nearly beating his Uncle Matt (Adam Aalderks) to death, and Rick was subsequently arrested, Matt dropped the charges following a visit from Pat. How will Rick’s home life change, if at all? Rick also doesn't have his powers either after destroying the hourglass and being unable to repair it in the Season 2 finale. Beth seems to be dealing with the most changes, though. With Dr. McNider (Alex Collins) free from the Shadowlands and returning home to his wife and the son he didn’t know he had, she is officially the only Dr. MidNite. At home, Beth’s parents have rekindled and are no longer moving forward with their divorce. They’re ready to spend much more time focusing on each other and Beth, which is everything Beth wanted before. But, Beth has changed and doesn’t want to spend all of that time with her parents now that she has real friends. Additionally, Beth’s parents have learned about her secret superhero identity and are bombarding her with ideas for improvement — like nanotechnology — and demands to keep her safe.

Stargirl Season 3 premieres Wednesday, August 31 on The CW.