Shout! Factory is set to release Starhunter ReduX: The Complete Series on Blu-ray for the first time ever. The collector’s edition features re-mastered episodes, newly filmed sequences, updated visual effects, and a new audio edit among other things.

The series is set in the year 2275, where the entire solar system has been colonized by Earth. It follows bounty hunter Dante Montana and his crew of misfits taking their aging former space liner, the Trans-Utopian aka Tulip, on a hunt for interplanetary criminals that threaten the Earth. All the while Dante is also searching for his kidnaped son in the far reaches of deep space.

Season 1 of the science-fiction TV series first debuted in November 2000 and ran till March 2001. It bagged a nomination for the Best Production Design award by the Directors Guild of Canada. Following its success, Season 2 aired between August 2003 and April 2004. In 2018, an updated version of the two seasons, titled Starhunter ReduX, was released in the US.

The series is co-created by Philip Jackson and Daniel D’or. The cast includes Michael Paré (Streets of Fire, Eddie and The Cruisers), Stephen Marcus (Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels), Tanya Allen (Silent Hill), Claudette Roche (The Game), and Clive Robertson (Darkstar: The Motion Picture).

The new version features newly-shot footage and a 4K transfer in a 16:9 aspect ratio. The beloved adventure series is finally available as a 10-disc Blu-ray set including all 44 episodes, with all of the expanded footage, special effects, and the originally intended 16:9 aspect ratio intact.

The box set also includes a variety of brand-new bonus features including a behind-the-scenes featurette along with some before and after-effects that are newly edited with additional material which was not included in previous releases. The set also features green screen follies, a live performance from composer Donald Quan, Starhunter at FanExpo, and more!

Starhunter ReduX: The Complete Series drops on July 26, meanwhile, read the synopsis below: