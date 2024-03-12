Even those who complain about the less-than-stellar final seasons of Game of Thrones would have to admit that for at least some of the show’s run, it was incredibly well-written. It helped that it initially had a good deal of material in the form of George R. R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire series to be based on, bringing the epic story of various families competing for control of Westeros into the medium of television to often stunning effect.

There are too many great characters to count, many of them being quick-witted, filled with wisdom, or sometimes even a bit of both. To focus just on House Stark – the most noble of the houses after the Iron Throne, and, at least initially, one that contains many main characters – here are some of the best lines delivered by those who belong to the Stark family.

10 “ First lesson: stick 'em with the pointy end.”

“The Kingsroad” – Season 1, Episode 2 (2011)

A Game of Thrones episode that might not register as particularly bittersweet on a first viewing, but is on a rewatch, “The Kingsroad” deals with various characters going off on their own, following the first episode, which brought both House Lannister and House Stark together. An injured Bran Stark stays in Winterfell, his sisters, Arya and Sansa, go with their father, Eddard (or Ned) Stark, to King’s Landing, and Jon Snow (Ned’s bastard son) goes to the Wall.

Some of these characters never see each other again, and some do many seasons later, which is what makes it sadder in hindsight. Still, at least Jon gives Arya some wise parting advice that she gets to use multiple times later in the show, given her character is a bold one who's unafraid of violence, and indeed more than willing to stab various adversaries with the pointy end of her sword.

9 “The things we do for love.”

“A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” – Season 8, Episode 2 (2019)

Speaking of early Game of Thrones, Jamie Lannister saying “The things we do for love” before pushing Bran Stark – who’d accidentally spied Jamie and his sister, Cersei, in bed together – out a window is one of the most memorable moments from the first episode. Bran of course survives, but he’s permanently injured following the event in a way that impacts his whole storyline going forward… he goes through a lot, to say the least.

It takes most of the show’s run before Bran and Jamie find themselves in the same location again: back at Winterfell, though people are now gathered there to fight the incoming army of the dead. And while "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" might not be a great Game of Thrones episode, it does allow Bran to repeat the words Jamie once said in front of him while Jamie’s being judged by other characters. It’s also a call back that shows he remembers what happened, even if Bran, by this point, has become the Three-Eyed Raven.

8 “Your words will disappear. Your house will disappear. Your name will disappear. All memory of you will disappear.”

“Battle of the Bastards” – Season 6, Episode 9 (2016)

This one probably doesn’t need too much explaining, as far as quotes go, and is notable for belonging to one of Game of Thrones’ most acclaimed single episodes: “Battle of the Bastards.” This penultimate episode of season 6 is more well-known for its technical achievements and extended battle sequence than its dialogue, but it’s still pretty well-written and has a tremendously cathartic moment at the very end, courtesy of Sansa Stark.

After spending the show’s fifth season being horrifically mistreated at the hands of the sadistic Ramsay Bolton, she gets to give him a well-deserved verbal putdown right after his forces are defeated in the titular battle, and immediately before he’s torn apart by his own dogs. Ramsay deserved it, though, and then some, and it’s fantastic to see Sansa ultimately conquer such a villainous character.

7 “The wildlings are no different from us. A little rougher, maybe... I know how to track 'em and I know how to kill 'em. It's not the wildlings giving me sleepless nights.”

“Lord Snow” – Season 1, Episode 3 (2011)

“Lord Snow” is important for being the first time the members of an iconic Game of Thrones duo are seen together: Petyr Baelish (AKA Littlefinger) and Varys, who together had some undeniably great scenes of dialogue. It’s also the episode that sees Ned Stark arriving in King’s Landing, which is a location where much of the show’s bickering and verbal battles get fought, so it’s all the start of something good when it comes to dialogue.

But it’s the little-seen Benjen Stark – brother of Ned – who gets one of the episode’s most memorable lines, here talking about both the wildlings and the much more feared (and at that point in the show, more mysterious) army of the dead. It’s also dialogue that helps further the idea that the endpoint of the show will involve this army, though whether they genuinely lived up to the hype/dread is another matter entirely.

6 "Tell Lord Tywin that winter is coming for him. Twenty thousand Northerners marching south to find out if he really does s**t gold."

“The Pointy End” – Season 1, Episode 8 (2011)

The events that took place near the end of Game of Thrones’ first season were what took the show from being “merely very good” to potentially all-time great status, as far as dramas go. Ned tries to do the right thing in King’s Landing, but he makes too many enemies and ends up getting betrayed/imprisoned, leading to family members like his wife Catelyn Stark and eldest son Robb being understandably upset.

Things get so much worse, of course, but Robb still has the confidence to enact justice via House Stark upon the Lannisters for what they’ve done. In hindsight, the threat behind saying: “Tell Lord Tywin that winter is coming for him” didn’t amount to as much as the Starks had hoped (to put it mildly), but like most characters, the head of House Lannister did get his comeuppance eventually, albeit in a different way.

5 Jaqen H'ghar: “Finally, a girl is No One.” Arya Stark: “A girl is Arya Stark of Winterfell. And I'm going home.”

“No One” – Season 6, Episode 8 (2016)

Arya Stark spent a great deal of time apart from the broader action/story going on in Game of Thrones, particularly during seasons 5 and 6. She spent a good deal of time entirely on her own – some of it blind – learning to become an assassin, and it’s honestly something of a relief when she declares she wants to head back to Westeros, becoming a more central part of the show once more.

Jaqen H'ghar was her on-and-off mentor, in a way, and he believed he’d made Arya into a faceless assassin, though she holds onto her name and her past before stating – in a moment that felt like a long time coming – that her side adventure was over. The sixth may have been the beginning of the end, as far as the show’s writing was concerned, but at least there were some good season 6 quotes here and there.

4 “The man who passes the sentence should swing the sword.”

“Winter Is Coming” – Season 1, Episode 1 (2011)

Memorably – though briefly – played by Sean Bean, Ned Stark was the main character of Game of Thrones for a tragically short nine episodes (he learned the hard way that Westeros was a deadly place). He leads House Stark and is responsible for its reputation as a house of honor, though he’s also not afraid to get his hands dirty when the situation calls for it.

This is summarized well in one of the show’s earliest scenes, and in its first episode, “Winter Is Coming.” Ned tells Bran why he performed an execution, with “The man who passes the sentence should swing the sword” summing up Ned’s ideals, in that a leader should be willing to act as well as pass judgment through words, with this honesty and confronting of difficult situations putting House Stark in direct contrast with the likes of House Lannister.

3 "On my honor as a Tully, on my honor as a Stark, let him go or I cut your wife’s throat!”

“The Rains of Castamere” – Season 3, Episode 9 (2013)

In the pantheon of upsetting and depressing TV episodes, they don’t tend to get a whole lot more upsetting and depressing than the penultimate episode of Game of Thrones’ third season: “The Rains of Castamere.” Also infamously known as the "Red Wedding” episode, “The Rains of Castamere” mostly revolves around House Stark getting betrayed at a wedding, with many of their high-ranking officials and soldiers being wiped out in one vicious attack.

House Stark might not have been quite the paragon of honor in the time following Ned’s death (with Robb certainly making some mistakes during the second and third seasons), but Catelyn tried to uphold some to the very end. Still, bringing up that honor while begging for her son’s life did little, when the person she’s talking to is as dishonorable as Walder Frey. She makes good on her promise, and after Robb’s killed, she does indeed slice the throat of the young woman she was holding, before staring vacantly into space and then having her own throat cut. It’s brutally tragic stuff all around.

2 Arya: “They say he can't be killed." Tywin: "And do you believe them?" Arya: "No, My Lord. Anyone can be killed."

“The Ghost of Harrenhal” – Season 2, Episode 5 (2012)

“The Ghost of Harrenhal” takes place after Ned’s death, but before the deaths of Catelyn and Robb; that’s to say, the idea that anyone can die in Game of Thrones had been well-established, but was to become even more apparent later on. Arya summarizes the show’s stance towards characters dying while talking with Tywin Lannister, who doesn’t realize Arya is a Stark at the time.

Her utterance of “Anyone can be killed” reflects her likely despair at the world following her father’s death, but it also comes across as a subtle threat to Tywin, especially given Arya later makes it her main goal to avenge those members of House Stark who’ve been slaughtered. And sure, some characters might’ve had a little plot armor later on, but across eight seasons, Game of Thrones still managed to be fairly savage more often than not when it came to main character mortality rates.

1 “Winter is coming.”

“Winter Is Coming” – Season 1, Episode 1 (2011)

The motto of House Stark, famously, is “Winter is coming,” with it first being heard in the very first episode of Game of Thrones, which is appropriately called – what else – “Winter is Coming.” It’s an ominous saying that can be interpreted in a few different ways, with these words hinting at various horrors to come in the show’s story while also referencing the dreaded long winter, which could change life in Westeros, especially if it brings with it the army of the dead.

“Winter is coming” is first said by Ned, and it feels fitting that an inevitably doomed character would have such a motto for his house, given where Ned ends up by the season’s end. It fits in with the honesty of House Stark, being that repeating such words is to accept that hard times are inevitably ahead, and should be faced head-on, if that’s the sensible and/or honorable thing to do.

