For some, religion can be a freeing experience, while others have more negative relationships with it. In Laurel Parmet's upcoming feature The Starling Girl, she examines the latter through her protagonist Jem Starling (Eliza Scanlen). The coming-of-age feature centers on Jem, the 17-year-old daughter of conservative Christian parents who wants more for life beyond her small town. Ahead of the theatrical release next month, Bleecker Street has debuted the film's first trailer.

From the early moments of the trailer, it seems that Jem struggles to embrace her religion a bit more than those around her, largely in how she responds to comments from others. While she makes a valiant effort, her life in that regard is tainted with criticism rather than any real suggestions that could be useful to her. However, her one saving grace is being able to dance. Enter Owen Taylor (Lewis Pullman), a youth pastor who quickly connects with Jem. Though, in theory, Owen is a spiritual guide for Jem and her peers at church, he instead opens a greater avenue for her to travel -- one of self-discovery.

The back half of the trailer expounds on the ways in which Owen affects Jem's life, in both good and bad ways. When it comes to her family, she still faces a fear of repercussions. The difference is that despite what her parents may think, she's bolder in her defiance and in her anger towards those who seek to control her. Moreover, it also seems that in Jem's pursuit of love (in whatever form it takes), it's not attached to her Christianity in the way one would first think. Everything culminates on a more hopeful note as she says, "I want a heart full of love. I want it to fill me to the brim."

Laurel Parmet Refreshes the Coming-of-Age Tale

While Parmet hits on a familiar subgenre, Collider's Maggie Bocella writes in her review that the film "manage[s] to tread old ground without slipping and falling." Additionally, she reiterates that the film places greater emphasis on a "sense of self":

"It’s that sense of self that Parmet and the film are more interested in rather than the lurid details — the way outside forces can damage and distort a young woman’s understanding of her own existence until she begins to crack and shatter like wet clay in a kiln. Jem’s inner turmoil, not only over her sexuality but over her place in the world, is fragile, and Parmet treats it as such, slowly peeling back layers rather than ripping them away like the world’s most painful Band-Aid."

The Starling Girl opens in select theaters beginning May 12. Watch the trailer below: