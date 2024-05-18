The Big Picture Jack O’Connell’s performance in Starred Up challenged clichés in the prison drama genre with raw vulnerability and intensity.

Starred Up offers a unique look into the complexities of father-son dynamics and masculinity in the prison system.

The film focuses on personal growth rather than escape attempts, showcasing O’Connell and Ben Mendelsohn’s powerful performances.

The Amy Winehouse biopic Back to Black has already received praise for its breakout lead performance by Marisa Abela, a relative unknown who brilliantly captures the severe trauma and anxiety that thwarted the late singer’s life. While Abela’s performance is certainly worthy of attention, Back to Black also features a standout supporting role by Jack O’Connell as Winehouse’s future husband Blake Fielder-Civil. It’s a performance that transcends the traditional “romantic interest” role in a music biopic thanks to the specificity that O’Connell brings to the performance. It’s nice to see that Back to Black is rejecting some clichés within the genre, but it’s only the latest in a series of intense performances from O’Connell. In one of his first major roles, O’Connell starred in the brutal British prison drama Starred Up.

While his work in the last few years has been on smaller projects, O’Connell once showed signs that he could be one of the most significant young movie stars of his generation. His heartbreaking performance as the Olympic athlete and war veteran Louis Zamperini turned Unbroken into a respectful tribute to a real hero, and his intense role in the action thriller ‘71 indicated that O’Connell could push his body to its physical limits. However, Starred Up is a raw and challenging prison drama that gave O’Connell the opportunity to give the most vulnerable performance of his career.

What Is ‘Starred Up’ About?

Starred Up explores the systematic flaws within the British prison system through the perspective of a father and son. The young ruffian Eric (O’Connell) has spent years in a juvenile penitentiary, but became so violent and unpredictable that the prison’s authorities were forced to move him to an adult facility, a process referred to as “starring up.” While Eric assumes that this means the other prisoners will treat him with respect, he discovers that his new home also holds his father, Neville (Ben Mendelsohn). Neville has become the de facto leader of the prison’s gang, and doesn’t take threats to his authority lightly. However, Eric’s appearance forces Neville to reflect on his life’s achievements, as he questions whether he wants his son to go down the same dark path that he did. By comparison, Eric becomes desperate to prove himself to his father, as he figures that the only way to gain attention is by escalating his violent behavior.

O’Connell does a great job showing how Eric’s violence stems from his traumatic childhood. Growing up without a father, Eric was forced to develop his own ethics, and often ignored those who attempted to curb his behavior. Although Eric’s behavior frequently puts those around him in danger, Starred Up shows that he is a greater threat to himself than anyone else. The prison system itself isn’t interested in rehabilitating him, and Eric only risks his own future when he attempts to lash out. While he may have been granted some leniency had he complied with the rules of the juvenile facility, being placed among veteran criminals means that he’s treated as an equal, for better or worse. Eric’s realization that he's potentially forsaken his future is heartbreaking thanks to O’Connell’s raw performance, which beautifully details his mental health struggles.

‘Starred Up’ Inverts the Prison Movie Formula

Unlike many other prison movies, Starred Up isn’t focused on breakout attempts or rescue missions. The film examines the day-to-day realities that prisoners face as they are treated as second-class citizens. While initially Starred Up has the frantic pacing of a thriller, it becomes clear that the brutalities that Eric experiences daily could affect him for the rest of his life. This makes the relationship between Eric and Neville even more interesting. Neville knows that he is not capable of rehabilitation, and understands that Eric is looking to him for guidance. Although he has never thought of anyone but himself, Neville questions whether he should forsake his reputation as a ruthless leader to offer Eric an opportunity to turn his life around. The film depicts a sensitive aspect of masculinity, and particularly father-son dynamics, that is rarely seen in media about prison.

Starred Up certainly creates tension early on, as Eric is desperate to prove that he can take care of himself by picking fights with some of the veteran inmates. However, the suspense in Starred Up relies on whether Eric is capable of redeeming himself or not. Eric is forced to acknowledge that while he’s been waiting his entire life to be close to his father, he’s better suited to look for guidance elsewhere. An appearance by Rupert Friend as a prison psychologist who runs a social group further complicates the dynamic, as Eric is drawn between two very different paternal figures.

‘Starred Up’ Was a Breakout Role for Jack O’Connell

After receiving critical nominations at the British Independent Film Awards, Starred Up indicated that O’Connell could take on challenging roles that required a mature perspective. While Unbroken failed to be a major breakout success at the Academy Awards, O’Connell’s performance was still acclaimed, with reviews for the film praising the dramatic sensitivity he brought to the role. The physicality that O’Connell brought to Starred Up prepared him well for the laborious setpieces of the comic book prequel 300: Rise of the Empire and Jodie Foster’s underrated psychological thriller Money Monster.

While his performance in Starred Up was impressive in its own right, O’Connell also proved he could stand alongside an actor of Mendelsohn’s caliber. Mendelsohn has established himself as one of the industry’s best character actors with a string of scene-stealing performances. However, O’Connell managed to go toe-to-toe with him, crafting a powerful family dynamic that elevated Starred Up among other prison dramas. Any success that O'Connell is granted for the rest of his career in both television and film is a result of the seismic impact that Starred Up had in distinguishing his abilities.

