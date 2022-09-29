Joe Alwyn and Margaret Qualley invite you on the trip of a lifetime in the trailer for Stars at Noon, a steamy romantic thriller from director Claire Denis. The new trailer, released today by A24, introduces Alwyn as "enigmatic Englishman" Daniel who happens upon Qualley's "young American journalist" Trish while visiting Nicaragua on a "charitable" venture.

The trailer sets an intense and erotic tone as the two begin a love affair of circumstance. A mystery soon unfolds as Trish finds herself on the receiving end of increasingly concerning questions about Daniel and his business in 1980s Nicaragua, a country fresh off of revolution, wrapped up in war, and on the cusp of its first democratic elections. The trailer, which you can watch down below, does an excellent job of setting up a heart-pounding puzzle without giving any of the film's major plot points away. The magnetic love affair between the two leads easily pulls you in, while the high-stakes political drama keeps you asking for more.

Denis' steamy thriller strikes an old-school drama tone in this trailer, with the romantic intensity reminiscent of John McTiernan's 1999 remake of The Thomas Crown Affair. As she falls deeper down the rabbit hole Trish must make a decision, trust Daniel is who he says he is, or turn around and use him for her own personal gain. Amidst the backdrop of 1980s war and conspiracy, Qualley and Alwyn's chemistry in the Stars at Noon trailer is the perfect balance of believable, captivating, and dangerous, as it becomes clear that they both have secrets they aren't willing to share.

Image via A24

Stars at Noon is based on the 1986 Denis Johnson novel of the same name. French filmmaker Claire Denis, best known for Beau Travail, High Life, and Both Sides of the Blade, directs from a screenplay she co-wrote with Andrew Litvack. In addition to Qualley and Alwyn, the film stars Top Gun: Maverick fan favorite Danny Ramirez as a Nicaraguan official, Uncut Gems co-director Benny Safdie as a CIA agent, Nick Romano, and John C. Reilly. The film won the Grand Prix at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival and is an official selection at the New York Film Festival 2022 which is set to take place over the first two weeks of October.

Stars at Noon does not yet have a release date but stay tuned at Collider for further updates. In the meantime, check out the new trailer down below.

Here's the official synopsis for Stars at Noon: