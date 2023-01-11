Collider is happy to exclusively the official trailer for Stars Fell Again, the sequel to the 2021 romantic comedy Stars Fell in Alabama starring James Maslow and Ciara Hanna, who return to star in the sequel as proposals, weddings, and love is once again in the air.

The film is set one year following the original film and stars Maslow and Hanna as Hollywood agent Bryce Dixon and client-turned-girlfriend Madison Belle, respectively, with the two in a healthy and happy relationship, one that is going so well that Bryce is ready to propose. This plan gets delayed when they learn that Madison's sister, Harper (Ali Faulkner) is engaged and the wedding is in two days. Over the next few days, Bryce and Madison along with all of Harper's friends, including her childhood best friend who has feelings for her, Josh (Drew Moerlein), try to make the wedding as perfect as possible, all while Bryce tries to find his own best moment to propose.

The new trailer sees Bryce and Madison returning to her family home in Oregon where the audience meets Harper and Josh and learn of Harper's engagement to Noah (Tom Connolly). While Bryce's plan of the perfect proposal is now up in the air, Madison is shown to be doing everything in her power to make sure her sister is happy, even questioning her feelings for Josh. While she says she doesn't want to lose Josh as a friend, situations like Josh having to step in for the groom during a wedding rehearsal plants the seeds of doubt in both of them about how they truly feel. The trailer also features Bachelor and Bachelorette parties that are capped off with Noah announcing that after the wedding, he and Harper are moving to London. With the possibility of Harper moving across the world, the need for a confession from both sides is at an all-time high. Also, Bryce just can't find a moment to propose! He has the ring and everything!

Image via Samuel Goldwyn Films

Who Else Worked On Stars Fell Again

V.W. Scheich, director of Stars Fell in Alabama in 2021, returns to serve as the director once again as well as the co-writer of the film alongside Robert Windom and Uyen Le. The sequel was originally announced in November 2021 and went into production in February 2022. Scheich and Le are also serving as producers, with Windom and Douglas Vetter executive producing. Samuel Goldwyn Films will co-produce and provide domestic distribution.

Stars Fell Again is set to premiere on February 3, 2023. You can check out the brand-new official trailer as well as read the official synopsis of the upcoming rom-com sequel down below.