The Oscar race is on, and actors like Colin Farell and Michelle Yeoh are vying for their first victory after years of consistent but overlooked work. On the other hand, veteran actors and Oscar darlings like Cate Blanchett and Michelle Williams are back in the mix for delivering career-best work in some of 2022's best films.

Receiving an Oscar nomination is one of the greatest honors an actor can achieve, and the Academy has anointed many worthy performers throughout its 95-year-old history. Thus, it makes sense that audiences have forgotten about some Oscar-nominated actors, especially those who have only received one nomination or whose recognition came in a category other than acting.

1 Jeff Goldblum

Throughout his career, Jeff Goldblum has cultivated a career as everyone's favorite quirky uncle. The actor's unmistakable energy elevates any project he is in, whether it's a new Jurassic World movie or an MCU project like Thor: Ragnarok.

Goldblum rose to prominence with films like The Big Chill and The Fly, delivering incredible work each time. However, despite his many worthy performances, he has never been nominated for an acting Oscar. Still, Goldblum received an Oscar nomination in 1996 for his live-action short film Little Surprises, proving that he really is a box full of surprises.

2 Jennifer Tilly

it might be surprising to learn that Jennifer Tilly is actually Academy Award-nominee Jennifer Tilly. The actor is best known nowadays as one of cinema's most iconic and enduring scream queens thanks to her role in the long-running horror franchise Child's Play and her memorable (and Oscar-worthy) performance in 1996's erotic thriller Bound.

However, Tilly's best performance is the one that earned her the Oscar nomination: as a superficial and manipulative gangster's girlfriend in 1994's comedy Bullets Over Broadway. Her work is dynamic and utterly hilarious, and her nomination is among the coolest and most refreshing things AMPAS has ever done.

3 Bob Hoskins

Bob Hoskins starred in several iconic films throughout the 80s and 90s, most notably Who Framed Roger Rabbit?. The actor received his first and only Oscar nomination for his leading role in the 1986 neo-noir crime drama Mona Lisa, which also won him a BAFTA and a Golden Globe award.

Hoskins remains active throughout the 90s and 2000s, playing roles in now-iconic films like Mermaids and Hook. He retired from acting in 2012 and sadly passed away in 2014. Hoskins was among the best and most underrated actors of his generation, but at least the Academy recognized him once for his brilliant work in film.

4 Elisabeth Shue

Elisabeth Shue rose to prominence when she replaced Claudia Wells as Jennifer Parker in Back to the Future Part II and Part III. Numerous lead and supporting roles followed, mainly playing girl-next-door characters, which made her performance in 1995's Leaving Las Vegas all the more surprising.

For her role as a sex worker in an affair with a man who is suicidal, Shue earned raves from critics. She received nominations for the Oscar, Golden Globe, SAG and BAFTA awards, losing every time. Nowadays, Shue might be easily recognized for her recurring role in The Boys, but her career goes way back, earning her several accolades.

5 Sam Waterston

Following a successful career on the stage, Sam Waterston rose to prominence with 1974's adaptation of The Great Gatsby. He appeared in numerous other films throughout the 70s and 80s, earning an Oscar nomination for his critically-acclaimed lead role in Roland Joffe's 1984 biopic The Killing Fields.

Like many actors from the 80s, Waterston turned to television in the 90s, playing the now-iconic role of Jack McCoy in Law & Order. Most recently, he starred opposite fellow 80s legends Jane Fonda, Martin Sheen and Lily Tomlin in the hit Netflix comedy Grace and Frankie.

6 Felicity Huffman

Felicity Huffman was on top of the world in the early 2000s. Her role as Lynette Scavo in the television sensation Desperate Housewives won her the 2005 Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy. A mere five months later, she received her first Oscar nomination for her harrowing work in Duncan Tucker's 2005 comedy-drama Transamerica.

Although she won the Golden Globe for her performance, Huffman ultimately lost the Oscar. She remained in Desperate Housewives for seven more years, starring in the acclaimed but short-lived American Crime after it ended.

7 Judd Hirsch

Already famous for his work in the now-iconic comedy show Taxi, Judd Hirsch received his first and so far only Oscar nomination for Robert Redford's 1980 family drama Ordinary People. Although the film won big at the 1981 Oscars, Hirsch lost the Best Supporting Actor Oscar against co-star Timothy Hutton, who became the youngest winner in the category at twenty years old.

Hirsch continued his successful career in film and television, but no Oscar nomination followed. However, he is back in the conversation this year for his scene-stealing turn in Steven Spielberg's quasi-biopic The Fabelmans.

8 Minnie Driver

Minnie Driver's career seemingly exploded overnight. Her breakthrough role came with 1995's romantic drama Circle of Friends. Two years later, she received her first and so far only Oscar nomination for her role as Skylar in Matt Damon and Ben Affleck's sleeper hit Good Will Hunting.

Although she kept working consistently throughout the late 90s and the noughties, Driver's A-list career never materialized. However, she remained a consistent and versatile performer and was most recently seen in Netflix's The Witcher: Blood Origin.

9 John Malkovich

Some actors are great at playing villains; John Malkovich is one. He rose to prominence with his Oscar-nominated supporting turn in 1984's Places in the Heart, opposite Sally Field in the role that won her her second Oscar. He played numerous roles throughout the decade, including the cynical Vicomte de Valmont in Stephen Frears' acclaimed period drama Dangerous Liaisons.

Malkovich received a second Oscar nomination, again in the supporting category, for his villainous role in Wolfgang Petersen's 1993 political thriller In the Line of Fire. Malkovich remains active today, starring in Netflix's comedy Space Forceuntil recently.

10 Jeremy Renner

These days, Jeremy Renner is best known as Hawkeye, the sixth-best Avenger in the MCU. However, Renner is an accomplished and acclaimed actor with not one but two Oscar nods under his belt. He received a Best Actor nomination for his breakthrough role in Kathryn Bigelow's history-making Oscar-winning war film The Hurt Locker. The next year, he received a Best Supporting Actor mention for his work in Ben Affleck's crime drama The Town.

Renner's recent career has mostly revolved around the MCU, but hopefully, he'll return to making acclaimed and provoking films now that his journey as Hawkeye is seemingly over.

