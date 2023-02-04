The 95th Academy Awards will soon take place on March 12, 2023, with already made-public nominations that stir up critics and fans alike with numerous surprises and snubs. The fresh nominations bring to mind those who have previously received nominations, those who were nominated multiple times but haven't won any Oscars yet, and those who with great talents, but yet, haven’t gotten a single nod.

Additionally, the rush of memories brings to mind performers who have garnered two Oscar nominations in the same year in different categories for various roles. Some won one while some left empty-handed. Regardless of how things went out, they remain iconic in the history of cinema.

1 Fay Bainter - 'White Banners' & 'Jezebel' (1938)

American stage and film actor Fay Bainter is widely known for her performances in The Children's Hour, White Banners, and other productions in the early 20th century which lasted until the early 60s. The Alfred Hitchcock Hour was where Bainter made her final appearance on TV and cinema.

For the films White Banners and Jezebel, Fay Bainter made history by being the first performer to receive nominations for both Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, respectively, in the same year during the 11th Academy Awards in 1938. Despite winning Best Supporting Actress, Bainter lost her Best Actress award to her co-star in Jezebel, Bette Davis.

2 Teresa Wright - 'The Pride of the Yankees' & 'Mrs. Miniver' (1942)

Born in 1918 as Muriel Teresa Wright in the Harlem district of New York City, actor Teresa Wright is an exquisite and natural acting ability known for her incredible works in movies such as Shadow of a Doubt and Somewhere in Time.

In 1942, during the 15th Academy Awards, Wright became the second actor to be nominated for two categories in the same year. History repeated itself with Wright when she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in Mrs. Miniver which she won and Best Actress for her performance in The Pride of the Yankees which she lost to Mrs. Miniver's co-star, Greer Garson.

3 Barry Fitzgerald - 'Going My Way' (1945)

Irish actor Barry Fitzgerald, regarded as one of Hollywood's best character actors and scene-stealers, is well-known for his roles in The Quiet Man, How Green Was My Valley and And Then There Were None.

During the 17th Academy Awards in 1945, Fitzgerald made history by becoming the first actor to be nominated for two different categories, Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor, in the same year for the same movie, Going My Way. He triumphed in the latter category, while Bing Crosby, his co-star, received the top honor.

4 Jessica Lange - 'Frances' & 'Tootsie' (1982)

Jessica Lange, whose career spanned more than five decades, is renowned for her amazing works from both centuries from 1976's King Kong to 2011's American Horror Story. Lange is also the 13th actor to accomplish the Triple Crown of Acting, having won five Golden Globe Awards, a Screen Actors Guild Award, two Academy Awards, three Primetime Emmy Awards and a Tony Award.

After Fitzgerald, it was another 40 years before another double nomination occurred. Lange won Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Tootsie while lost her Best Actress bid for Frances to Sophie’s Choice’s Meryl Streep.

5 Sigourney Weaver - 'Gorillas in the Mist' & 'Working Girl' (1988)

Since Sigourney Weaver is associated with the movies Alien and Avatar, whenever her name is mentioned, people immediately think of those hits. Although Weaver is best known for her work in the Alien franchise, she has been in more than 60 movies throughout her career such as Ghostbusters, My Salinger Year and Red Lights.

During the 61st Academy Awards in 1988, Weaver became the next actor to receive a double nomination. However, she was also the first not to receive a prize in either category. As Dian Fossey in Gorillas in the Mist, Weaver received a nomination for Best Actress, however, she lost to Jodie Foster in The Accused. She also received a nomination for Best Supporting Actress as the boss in Working Girl, regrettably, this didn't work out for her either.

6 Al Pacino - 'Scent of a Woman' & 'Glengarry Glen Ross' (1992)

The 1970s was one of cinema's most influential decades, and it's when Al Pacino made his acting debut. Since then, he has cemented himself as a legendary and enduring character in the world of cinema. Whenever fans think of Pacino, they instantly think of The Godfather franchise as well as Scarface and Serpico.

However, besides his works in the mobster genre, Pacino also received two Oscar nods for two different categories in the same year during the 65th Academy Awards. Pacino won his first Academy Award for his lead role as a blind ex-Army official in Scent of a Woman while losing his Best Supporting Actor bid for Glengarry Glen Ross to Gene Hackman in Unforgiven.

7 Holly Hunter - 'The Piano' & 'The Firm' (1993)

Holly Hunter is widely known to the modern audience as the voice behind Helen Carr in the Pixar animation, The Incredibles. However, her acting career has spanned over 40 years with notable works such as Thirteen, Broadcast News and Crash.

During the 66th Academy Awards in 1993, Hunter became the next actor to receive a double nomination. Hunter won Best Actress for her performance as Ada McGrath in The Piano while her supporting nomination for The Firm was lost to her costar Anna Paquin who became one of the youngest Oscar winners ever, at age 11.

8 Emma Thompson - 'The Remains of the Day' & 'In the Name of the Father' (1993)

Emma Thompson is well-known to contemporary audiences thanks to her roles in a number of films and TV programs, including Sense and Sensibility, Love Actually and Why Didn't They Ask Evans? Thompson is revered in Hollywood as one of the best performers of her generation and one of the most recognizable actors from Britain.

In the same year Holly Hunter was nominated, Thompson also received a double nomination for her work in The Remains of the Day and In the Name of the Father for Best Actress and Best Supporting, respectively. However, she lost both categories to the duo in The Piano.

9 Julianne Moore - 'Far From Heaven' & 'The Hours' (2002)

Julianna Moore has been active in the film industry since the early 1990s and is renowned for both her appearances in blockbusters and independent films. Some of her notable roles include her characters in the films The Hunger Games, The Woman in the Window, and Children of Men.

In 2003, during the 75th Academy Awards, Moore received two nominations for her performances in Far From Heaven for Best Actress and Best Supporting in The Hours. However, she lost the former bid to her co-star Nicole Kidman and the latter to Catherine Zeta-Jones for her portrayal of Velma Kelly in Chicago.

10 Jamie Foxx - 'Jay' & 'Collateral' (2004)

Jamie Foxx is an American actor, comedian, and singer who is widely known for his cinematic works in numerous notable films such as Django Unchained, Dreamgirls and The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

In 2004, during the 77th Academy Awards, Foxx became the next double nominee, receiving the Best Actor nods for his portrayal of Ray Charles in Ray and Best Supporting in Collateral. He took home the former win, however, lost the latter to Morgan Freeman for his work in Million Dollar Baby.

11 Cate Blanchett - 'Elizabeth: The Golden Age' & 'I'm Not There' (2007)

With a nearly 30-year career, Cate Blanchett isn’t a stranger to moviegoers, especially with her latest Oscar nomination for Best Picture for her performance in Tár. Blanchett has won numerous awards for her diversified work on stage, in blockbusters, and in indie films.

In 2008, Blanchett earned a Best Actress nomination for her second appearance as Queen Elizabeth in Elizabeth: The Golden Age and Best Supporting Actress for her unique portrayal of Bob Dylan in I’m Not There. However, Blanchett lost both nods to La Vie en Rose’s Marion Cotillard and Michael Clayton’s Tilda Swinton.

12 Scarlett Johansson - 'Marriage Story' & 'Jojo Rabbit' (2019)

To Marvel fans, Scarlett Johansson is mostly known as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow. However, at the age of 9, Johansson began her acting career and received a lot of success as well as prestige accolades along the way. She is known outside of her work in MCU in movies such as Lost in Translation, The Other Boleyn Girl and Her.

During the 92nd Academy Awards, Johansson received a double nomination, Best Actress for Marriage Storyand Best Supporting for Jojo Rabbit. Unfortunately, she lost both bids to Renée Zellweger for Judy and her Marriage Story co-star, Laura Dern, respectively.

