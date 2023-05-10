While shows like Dancing with the Stars and The Apprentice have long been tossing celebs into competition, this summer things are really about to blast off. The lineup for the Wiliam Shatner-hosted Stars on Mars has officially been put in the books and let’s just say it sounds like a fever dream.

For the dedicated Bravo fandom, we have the likes of Real Housewives of Atlanta queen Porsha Williams and Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz in the mix alongside on-screen personalities including Christopher Mintz-Plasse (known for his role in Superbad as McLovin), The Whole Ten Yards star and daughter of Bruce Willis, Tallulah Willis; and Modern Family alum Ariel Winter. Adding some brawn to the competition will be UFC champ Ronda Rousey, former Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman, Super Bowl champion Marshawn Lynch, Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon, and legendary but disgraced cycling champion Lance Armstrong. Also joining the crew is BET nominee Tinashe.

Accompanying the announcement is a group of photos that show off the contestants in their spacesuits as well as their new home for the duration of the festivities. No space-based reality show would be complete without a station and the same can be said for Stars on Mars in which an outside look at the base is really leaning into that Mars theme complete with satellites and a rover. Other shots reveal the contestants sitting at mission control, an area brightly lit up with neon blues and reds. One-on-one looks show off each member’s space suit which is simply white turtlenecks with orange and gray vests over top, complete with their names stitched into the chest.

Image via Fox

What’s Stars on Mars About?

Hosted by one of the biggest stars in the galaxy, Shatner serves as Mission Control - delivering the contestants weekly assignments that will see them competing against one another and, in a Survivor-like fashion, voting to send a member home (or “back to Earth”) every week. By the end of the competition, only one personality will remain and be dubbed “the brightest star in the galaxy.”

Perfect for the summer lull that sees your favorite scripted shows and reality series including The Bachelor go off the air, Stars on Mars hopes to fill that drama void in your heart. Kicking off on June 5 on Fox, audiences can expect to blast off on one of the strangest rides of their life when the celebs duke it out to become the last star shining. Check out the images below.

