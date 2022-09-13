Many stars make the transition from in front of the camera to behind, but there are a few that haven't that we'd like to see in the next decade. Stars like Olivia Wilde, Bradley Cooper, and Jordan Peele make it look easy to successfully switch gears and earn critical acclaim for it. Directorial debuts garner hype, mystery, and a lot of anticipation as we want our favorite stars to succeed.

As the industry evolves and the diversity of storytelling and production expands, a new generation of directors is emerging, with stars like Anna Kendrick, B.J. Novak, Zoë Kravitz, and so many more at the helm of projects releasing in the next few years. Audiences are always hungry for fresh concepts and films to engage with, and these stars have the experience and talent to bring it.

Zendaya

Image via Warner Bros.

Taking the industry by storm, Zendaya is a rising star that we need to see behind the wheel of a future production. She started on Disney Channel and has established herself as a leading lady in television and movies. From her role as Rue in Euphoria to starring in major features like Dune and as MJ in the Spider-Man movies, Zendaya has proven she can do it all. In addition to acting, we've seen her sing, dance, and model.

What's next? Directing. She's snagged the hearts of fans across genres, and we can't get enough of her. Zendaya has an immaculate ability to portray characters onscreen from all walks of life and has made history by winning her first Emmy at a young age. What can she do behind the lens? That's what we'd love to see in the next ten years.

Oscar Isaac

From blockbuster sci-fi and Emmy-nominated television to multi-franchise roles, Oscar Isaac has an extensive filmography and established reputation to earn him a director's spot if he wanted it. Star Wars fans know him as Poe Dameron, and Marvel fans know him as Moon Knight; Isaac got his start establishing his name with projects like Ex Machina, Inside Llewyn Davis, and A Most Violent Year.

With no writing or directing credits in his over two-decades-long career, we're curious to see how Isaac fairs on the other side of the lens. Whether he directs and stars (as many do) or just takes the driver's seat, Isaac has the multi-genre experience to tackle just about anything. With multiple projects currently in pre-production, it may be a few years before we see him make that leap.

Lady Gaga

Image via United Artists Releasing

Another multi-faceted star, Lady Gaga is not only a powerhouse behind the microphone but a leading lady in front of the camera. Her roles in American Horror Story, A Star is Born, and House of Gucci demonstrate her ability to bring a diverse group of characters to the screen. An award-winning songstress, we've seen her write, perform, and act, but how well will she do in the director's chair?

She's directed only a handful of her music videos but no feature-length projects. Gaga's ability to fill any project with raw emotion and her eye for creativity make her a perfect fit to helm a drama, musical, or anything she'd set her sights on. She's set to merge her musical and acting talents again in Joker: Folie à Deux as Harley Quinn. With a projected release of 2024, we'd love to see Gaga lead the charge on her own film in the coming years.

LaKeith Stanfield

Image via Annapurna Pictures

From historical dramas like Judas and the Black Messiah to groundbreaking horror in Get Out, LaKeith Stanfield can star as a leading man, supporting character, or a series regular in any genre. His work with breakout directors like Jordan Peele and Shaka King has provided the groundwork for him to take the leap. He currently has no writing or directing credits, but a collaboration with a big name may not be such a stretch.

While his upcoming projects are heavy hitting with a starring role in Disney's Haunted Mansion and producing and starring in Notes from a Young Black Chef, Stanfield could reasonably establish himself as a director within the next decade. His fans from Sorry to Bother You would come back to see his work again and again.

Anya Taylor-Joy

With a booked upcoming schedule, Anya Taylor-Joy may not make a directorial debut soon. A multi-genre actress, Taylor-Joy is not bound by one type of role. Her feature role debut with Robert Eggers' The Witch led to a continuance of eye-catching roles in projects like The Queen's Gambit, Split, Thoroughbreds, Last Night in Soho, and more. Audiences adore her unique style and quiet powerhouse energy.

She's worked with directors like Eggers and M. Knight Shyamalan, along with creative filmmakers on projects like Peaky Blinders and The Queen's Gambit. For her next horror or psychological thriller, we'd love to see her step behind the lens and show her loyal fans what her vision of film would look like. She currently has no credited writing, producing, or directing credits. She's only 26 and has a lot of industry experience to build on before a (hopeful) directorial debut.

Kumail Nanjiani

Image via Marvel Studios

With a few podcast episodes under his directing belt, comedy lovers are waiting for Kumail Nanjiani to complete the movie trifecta by writing, directing, and starring in a film. From TV series, voice acting, rom-coms, and Marvel movies, Nanjiani has had audiences laughing for decades. An Oscar-nominated writer, his film The Big Sick, based on the real-life love story of his and Emily V. Gordon, is still a fan favorite today.

In a genre that is saturated with corny or over-the-top attempts at comedy, Nanjiani's writing chops and comedic timing would work in his favor if he took the wheel behind a project. While he's currently starring in the upcoming series Welcome to Chippendales, we hope to see him pen a script and take the director's chair for a new film or series soon.

