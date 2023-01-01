James Cameron is respected in Hollywood for making captivating films that resonate with mainstream audiences. For ten years, two of his blockbusters, Titanic and Avatar, were the first and second highest grossing movies of all time.

His sequel Avatar: The Way of Water is currently dominating the box-office, leaving many to wonder if it might, just possibly, even top the original's all-time record haul. Cameron’s brought back some familiar faces to reprise their roles in The Way of Water. Surprisingly enough, even this Oscar-winning box-office champ has been turned down by some big-name actors—including the following eight performers.

Claire Danes

Claire Danes was on the verge of joining her former cast member from Romeo+Juliet when she was considered for the female lead in Titanic. The actress passed on the part because she was worried about the level of stardom bound to the portrayal.

In a Vanity Fair interview Danes revealed she has no regrets on passing on the part. She later headlinedTerminator 3: Rise of the Machines. Although the Terminator series is a Cameron created franchise, the director had no involvement with the movie.

Billy Crudup

James Cameron’s track record foreshadowed Titanic would be a mega hit and smash the director’s previous box office records. Billy Crudup turned down the role of Jack after factoring in the picture’s potential success.

Crudup stated he wasn’t prepared for the media storm that would come with a high profile role for a film like Titanic. The actor was never linked to Cameron on the director’s later films and when questioned on regrets, Crudup said “If I had done Titanic, it would have made probably $200,000 worldwide. So I think my life would have been very, very similar”.

Robert De Niro

While casting characters for the upcoming Titanic, James Cameron and his casting team conducted a series of auditions. Robert De Niro, who because of his decorated resume didn’t need an audition, was offered the role of Captain Smith.

According to The Mirror, De Niro turned down the part due to a gastrointestinal infection. In a year that saw De Niro release three major motion pictures, a notable absence from his filmography was Titanic.

Christopher Reeve

Christopher Reeve had become a household name in the early 80s following his work as the Man of Steel in the Superman films. Reeves’ talents were sought to embody Kyle Reese in The Terminator.

Accompanied by a $1 million fee at the time, Reeve’s involvement would have ballooned the modest budget for the independent film. Entertainment Tonight reported that the actor passed on the project resulting in James Cameron casting Michael Biehn. A year after The Terminator’s release, Reeve starred in The Aviator alongside Rosanna Arquette, an actress who was originally considered for Sarah Connor.

Bruce Springsteen

Though he's certainly better known for his work in another field, Bruce Springsteen made his acting debut on Lilyhammer’s season 3 finale. Thirty years prior, The Boss was given a casting opportunity for The Terminator.

Entertainment Tonight reported the oddball casting choice and the idea was more than likely a maneuver to link a big name to the small independent picture. Springsteen’s agents noticed the filming dates conflicted with Springsteen’s touring schedule and passed on the opportunity.

Mel Gibson

In The Futurist: The Life and Films of James Cameron, chapter five reveals Arnold Schwarzenegger was originally approached for the role of Kyle Reese while Sylvester Stallone and Mel Gibson were recruited for the Terminator part. Both declined and the role was given to Arnold who was an up and comer, but had international appeal.

Although Sylvester Stallone declines the opportunity to star in The Terminator, Cameron partnered with the Oscar nominated writer when they penned Rambo: First Blood II. Stallone also cameoed as the Terminator in the fictional universe within The Last Action Hero.

Johnny Depp

Arguably Cameron’s most critically acclaimed picture is the Academy Award-winning Titanic. The film showcases the epic romance between Jack Dawson and Rose DeWitt Bukater. The director originally sought the talents of former real life lovebirds Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder to embody the love affair.

In a 2001 Howard Stern interview, Depp credited the lengthy script for his reason for turning down the director. Depp “labored” through the 153-page screenplay and passed on the project.

Matt Damon

Fifteen years before Avatar hit theaters, James Cameron had been tinkering with an 80-page treatment of the project that he wrote in 1994. By the time, he approached Matt Damon for the leading role in the mid 2000s, Cameron’s vision for the picture was crystal clear. Damon was offered the leading role, but Cameron and Damon couldn’t align on shooting schedule while Damon was busy filming the Bourne series.

Cameron added a 10% profit-sharing deal to persuade the actor to suit up in the blue apparel, but Damon still said no. The blockbuster went on to gross north of $2.9 billion and in an interview with Deadline, Damon admitted “I will go down in history… you will never meet an actor who turned down more money.”

