Hollywood's got its Olsen siblings, Hemsworth siblings, the Skarsgård family, the Smith family, and many more cinematic dynasties with instantly recognizable families. In some instances, these familial ties have led to collaborations in TV series and movies. Imagine if your coworker was your parent, sibling, or child. For some stars, that imagination is a reality.

From Oscar-nominated parents leading to Oscar-winning children, co-starring with a sibling, to being cast to play the other in a biopic, these actors and actresses have made cinema a family business. These stars have merged creativity and craft, following in the footsteps of their family member who came before.

Eugene, Dan, & Sarah Levy

Arguably one of this decade's funniest sitcoms, Schitt's Creek is a Levy family production. The series was created by Dan Levy and his father Eugene Levy. The father-son duo acted as such in the series as Johnny and David Rose. What many fans didn't realize until well into the series is that Eugene's daughter, Sarah Levy, starred as the café waitress and supporting character Twyla. The Canadian acting family starred for six seasons in the Emmy Award-winning series.

Following the series completion, Dan would star in Hulu's Happiest Season before beginning his next TV project The Big Brunch. For Sarah, she starred in 10 episodes of Syfy's SurrealEstate. While Schitt's Creek put Dan and Sarah on the map, their legendary father was already established as a house-hold name in the comedy world. After his start as a cast member at Second City Toronto, Levy would partner several times with Christopher Gueston multiple projects like Best in Showand Waiting for Guffman.

Jonah Hill & Beanie Feldstein

An Oscar-nominated brother and an up-and-coming powerhouse sister, Jonah Hill and Beanie Feldstein are yet another example of a cinematic sibling pair. While his acting roots began with comedies like Knocked-Up, Superbad, and Get Him to the Greek, Hill has since established himself as an Oscar contender and serious actor with films like Moneyball and The Wolf of Wall Street.

The younger sibling, Feldstein began garnering attention for her acting roles with Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising and Lady Bird. She earned her first Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for Olivia Wilde's Booksmart. In the third season of American Crime Story, Feldstein starred as Monica Lewinskyproving she could handle non-comedic roles.

Ben & Casey Affleck

Oscar-award-winning siblings, Ben Affleck and Casey Affleck each have an extensive filmography across multiple genres. Ben's two Oscar wins were for Best Original Screenplay (shared with Matt Damon) with Good Will Hunting and for Best Picture with Argo.

The younger of the two, Casey earned his Oscar for Best Actor for 2016's devastating Manchester By the Sea. His first acting credit was in 1988 in a supporting role in the Kevin Bacon filmLemon Sky. His top credits include Ocean's Eleven and The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford. Casey will appear onscreen again next year in Christopher Nolan's highly-anticipated Oppenheimer.

Ice Cube & O'Shea Jackson Jr.

A music legend turned actor casts has his son cast to play him in a biopic. This father-son combination is none other than Ice Cube (O'Shea Jackson) and O'Shea Jackson Jr. Ice Cube rose to fame as a founding member of the American hip-hop group N.W.A. His acting debut came in 1991 with Boyz n the Hood. His top credits include the Friday movies, Ride Along movies, and Barbershop movies.

Named after his father, O'Shea Jackson Jr. got his acting start in 2015 in Straight Outta Compton. The film depicted the rise to fame of N.W.A. from Compton, California. Jackson Jr. starred as his father in the film. Since his 2015 debut, he's starred in films like Ingrid Goes West, Godzilla: King of Monsters, and in series like The Now, Swagger, and Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Vera & Taissa Farmiga

Arguably scream queens, Vera Farmiga and Taissa Farmiga have put their mark on the television and cinematic horror genre, even starring in the same franchise. Vera got her start alongside Heath Ledger in the 1997 TV series Roar. She would make her mark in the horror universe with her portrayal of Lorraine Warren in The Conjuring movies and Norma Bates in the TV series Bates Motel.

With a smaller filmography compared to her older sister, Taissa also appeared in The Conjuring universe prequel movie, The Nun. Her acting debut came at the same time as her sister's directorial debut. Taissa hit the screens in 2011 in Vera's Higher Grounddespite no previous acting experience or desire to pursue the industry.

Bruce Dern, Diane Ladd, & Laura Dern

The Dern-Ladd trio has portrayed iconic and memorable roles throughout their careers. Bruce Dern's first made his mark on the western industry as the only man to kill the Duke onscreen. Starring opposite John Wayne in 1972's The Cowboys. Across his decades-long career, he's starred in films like The Great Gatsby (1974), The Burbs, and The Hateful Eight. He earned an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor with Coming Home and Best Actor with Nebraska.

Oscar-nominated Diane Laddearned three Best Supporting Actress nominations for her work in Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore(1974), Wild at Heart (1990), and Rambling Rose(1991). Holiday fans probably know her best as Nora Griswold, Clark's mother in National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation. Ladd and Dern divorced in 1969 shortly after the birth of Laura Dern 1967. Laura is best known for her role as Ellie Sattler in Jurassic Park. She received her first Oscar nomination for Best Actress in Rambling Rose alongside her mother and her first Best Supporting Actress nomination for Wild. Laura won her first Oscar and third nomination forMarriage Story.

Halle Bailey & Chloe Bailey

Collaborating in multiple projects together, Halle Bailey and Chloe Bailey are two sisters on the rise. Chloe is two years older than Halley. Appearing in the film Last Holiday and the Disney series Austin & Ally, these sisters are best known for their roles in Grown-ish as Sky (Halle) and Jazz (Chloe) Forster.

Apart from acting, the pair perform as an R&B duo called Chloe X Halle and have used their vocal talents on multiple soundtracks like A Wrinkle in Time and The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder. Halle will appear as the iconic Ariel in Disney's live-action The Little Mermaidset to release in 2023. Chloe also produces music under a solo artist name, Chlöe.

Judd Apatow, Leslie Mann, Maude Apatow, & Iris Apatow

A filmmaking family, the Apatow-Mann household sees the movie industry as a family affair. An Emmy-Award-winning producer, writer, and director, Judd Apatow has an expansive career in the comedy genre. He is responsible for films like Knocked-Up and The 40-Year-Old Virgin. Leslie Mann is best known for her roles in George of the Jungle, Knocked-Up, This is 40, and Funny People.

The pair have two daughters, Maude Apatow and Iris Apatow. Maud is best known for her role as Lexi Howard in HBO's Euphoria. Outside of movies brought to screen by her parents, Iris is best known for her TV role as Arya Hopkins in 13 episodes of Netflix's Love.

Zoë Kravitz & Lisa Bonet

With an established actress mother and a music legend for a father, Zoë Kravitz has established her own career, creating her own stardom. She has starred in major franchise films like X-Men: First Class, Mad Max: Fury Road, and the first two Fantastic Beasts films. Her most recent role allowed her to step into the iconic boots of Catwoman in Matt Reeves' The Batman.

Her mother, Lisa Bonet, is most notably known for portraying Denise Huxtable on A Different Worldand The Cosby Show. Bonet's additional top credits include Angel Heart, High Fidelity, and Enemy of State. Zoë maintains her last name from her father Lenny Kravitz, who in turn has some cinematic credits as well including The Hunger Games and Precious..

Kate Mara & Rooney Mara

Well-versed in TV acting, older sister Kate Mara inspired her younger sister Rooney Mara to join the acting profession. Kate's best-known television roles include the early seasons of House of Cards as Zoe Barnes (for which she earned an Emmy nomination) and as Hayden McClaine in season one of American Horror Story.

Rooney has made a name for herself with her drama performances in critically-acclaimed films. She earned a Best Actress in a Leading Role Oscar nomination for her transformative role in TheGirl With the Dragon Tattoo, as well as a Best Supporting Actress nomination for Carol.

