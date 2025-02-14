Starship Troopers is one of the best, campy, and all-around unique sci-fi movies out there. Though it’s based on the book of the same name by Robert A. Heinlein, it’s more of a spoof of the material's actual premise rather than an authentic take. The subtle (and not-so-subtle) jokes and running socio-political commentary throughout make that clear. Yet, for all the campiness of this sci-fi classic, the film really does contain some impressive production value, not the least of which includes the costuming. But did you know that the Mobile Infantry uniforms—those grayish armored suits with those bowl-like helmets—were so well-made that they were later used in other productions? In fact, they have shown up quite a few times throughout Hollywood history.

‘Starship Troopers’ Iconic Mobile Infantry Uniforms Have Been Used Over and Over

Image via TriStar Pictures

Good science fiction uniforms can be hard to come by, especially when a production makes only a small number of them. This wasn't the case for Starship Troopers, however. If anything, they crafted an overabundance of material, no doubt leading to some eventually Hollywood recycling over the years. According to The Making of Starship Troopers by Paul M. Sammon (who was also involved with the film's production, per the Danger Close Podcast), over 1,000 individual uniforms were crafted for the sake of the film. With so much material left over from the production, it's easy to see why other producers and directors in the industry would aim to cut costs by reusing these uniforms in other projects. Indeed, aside from the various Starship Troopers sequels, there were a few other instances where those iconic Mobile Infantry outfits appeared on the screen.

After Starship Troopers hit theaters in 1997, it only took two years before these uniforms reappeared again, this time on television. The seventh installment of the Power Rangers franchise, Power Rangers Lost Galaxy, featured the classic Mobile Infantry outfits not just in a few episodes, but every week throughout its entire 45-episode season in that iconic intro. The series' battle footage (taking place in a desert landscape) looks awfully similar to some of the Mobile Infantry battle sequences throughout the original film. Only a few years later, Power Rangers Time Force would also repurpose these same uniforms. But Power Rangers was not the only offender. The same year that Lost Galaxy claimed the Federation's uniforms, the anime series Gundam released a live-action TV movie, G-Saviour, which likewise claimed the outfits as their own.

From there, elements of the Starship Troopers outfits continued to appear on the small screen. The short-lived sci-fi western Firefly utilized the Mobile Infantry's distinct yet generic look for the Alliance's own soliders particularly in episodes like "The Train Job" and "Bushwacked." The film continuation, Serenity, would bring these costumes back as well. Other costumes from the film have reportedly been featured in shows like Babylon 5 and Andromeda. Of course, these outfits made it back to the big screen as well. In 2001, both the sci-fi drama Imposter and Tim Burton's infamous remake of Planet of the Apes used elements of these costumes, specifically the tactical helmets worn by the infantry. Considering the sheer volume of helmets available, we're surprised they aren't used even more. A few years later, the comedy I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry reused the helmet again for a costume party sequence.

The Costumes in ‘Starship Troopers’ Were Inspired by Nazi Attire