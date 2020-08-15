‘Roughnecks’ Review: ‘Starship Troopers Chronicles’ Deserves a Better Animated Adaptation

Listen / download here:



“There’s nothing like a bug hunt to get your juices flowing!”

This week’s cartoon review comes courtesy of a Listener Recommendation, so we’re legally obligated to check out Roughnecks: The Starship Troopers Chronicles. With 44 episodes — 4 of which are clip shows — this 1999-2000 series tells the story of Rico’s Roughnecks, a squad of space-based troops carrying out orders in defense of Earth. It continues the tales laid out in Robert Heinlein‘s book as well as Paul Verhoeven‘s ’97 movie that started a fan-favorite franchise. But does Roughnecks live up to that pedigree?

The computer generated-animated series definitely shows its age 20 years later. CG looks great when it comes to bugs and alien worlds but it’s an absolute abomination when it comes to human faces, hair, expressions, and even lip sync. It’s a mess. It quite honestly should be thrown back into the Uncanny Valley from whence it came. But is it worthy of being dipped? You’ll have to tune in to find out!

