The Collider Podcast, Ep. 271 – Why ‘Starship Troopers’ Wasn’t Appreciated in Its Own Time

This week on The Collider Podcast, our format is changing a bit! We’re now going to be highlighting the work of our fellow Collider staff members, and we kick things off with our Games Editor Dave Trumbore to talk about our expanding video games coverage as well as our impressions of Ghost of Tsushima. We then move into our main topic, Starship Troopers. We discuss why the film wasn’t appreciated when it was released in 1997, why it’s a scathing satire of fascism, the way the film subverts the mold of the blockbuster to make its points, and more. We then finish up with Recently Watched.

