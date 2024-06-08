The Big Picture Starship Troopers: Extermination releases in full on October 11, offering console players the chance to join the fight against alien Arachnids.

Play as a Trooper completing missions on foreign planets, defending a UCF base against Bugs in chaotic battles with up to 15 other soldiers.

Original star Casper Van Dien reprises his role as Johnny Rico, leading players in single-player missions, with a new spec ops mode featuring 25 missions.

This October, everyone will be called to do their part in service of the United Citizen Federation with the release of Starship Troopers: Extermination. During the IGN Live event today, a new trailer was unveiled announcing that the first-person shooter video game developed by Offworld Industries and based in the sci-fi satire franchise's universe will launch out of early access on October 11. In addition to the PC version, however, console players are invited to join the fight, with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions arriving on the same day. Adding to the announcement was the presence of original Starship Troopers star Casper Van Dien, who revealed on-stage that he would be reprising his iconic role as Johnny Rico.

Starship Troopers: Extermination was released in early access back in May and has primarily focused on large-scale cooperative battles against the alien Arachnids. Each match places players in the uniform of a Trooper tasked with completing missions on foreign planets with the help of up to 15 other soldiers. The goal is often to gather resources and complete missions while exploring each locale, eventually setting up a UCF base and defending it from swarms of Bugs before extracting from the planet. With a wide range of Bugs, including even more variants in the full release, the fight won't be easy, but it's all justified in the name of humanity and the UCF.

The trailer is staged like a propaganda video, showing gameplay of the Troopers coming to the rescue of peaceful colonies across the galaxy and bringing death to the Bugs while beckoning more soldiers to do their part. Massive, chaotic battles showcase the firepower players will get to wield, but these fights also often end with at least a few soldiers on the wrong end of a warrior bug's mandibles. At the end, a message from now-General Rico plays, revealing he'll be in command of players during their single-player missions. The new mode enlists the player character into an elite spec ops group within the Mobile Infantry under Rico's orders, with 25 missions to complete and other combat scenarios throughout space.

'Starship Troopers: Extermination' Builds on the Franchise's Legacy

Your browser does not support the video tag.

With the addition of Van Dien into the fold, Offworld, best known for the realistic multiplayer FPS Squad, has built Extermination to be a fitting continuation to the cinematic universe first brought to screens in Paul Verhoeven's 1997 cult classic. Based on the 1959 novel by Robert A. Heinlein, the original Starship Troopers has since been hailed as a masterclass of satire showing a society that glorifies service over democracy and violence over peace. All the while, it offered remarkable special effects showcasing plenty of gore and the horrors of the Bugs.Future films in the franchise failed to land with the same impact, but the first title's influence can still be felt, especially in the world of video games thanks to the recent surprise success of Arrowhead Games Studios' similarly-themed Helldivers 2.

Extermination marks Van Dien's first bug-mashing tour as Rico since 2017's animated Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars. Aside from 2012's Starship Troopers: Invasion, he's taken on the role of the Roughneck in each of the franchise's feature outings. He more recently appeared in 2019's Alita: Battle Angel and, last year, he joined Blink-182 guitarist and vocalist Tom DeLonge's directorial debut Monsters of California. Despite being away from the battle with the Arachnids for nearly seven years, however, he'll look to impart his wisdom and leadership to players when the game releases in full on Steam and arrives on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on October 11.

In the meantime, Starship Troopers: Extermination is available in early access on PC at a reduced price of $29.99 USD on Steam, with a new update set to launch later in June. Check out the trailer below.

